NFL Announces Official Partnerships with Betting Platforms

NEW YORK—In the runup to the start of the 2026 season on Sept. 9, the National Football League has inked three major commercial agreements with sports betting operators.

DraftKings and FanDuel, who have been sports betting partners with the NFL since 2021, each signed a multi-year deal while Fanatics Betting and Gaming signed a separate multi-year agreement, expanding a relationship with the NFL that includes collectibles and official league merchandise.

“We are thrilled to have three world-class partners in the sports betting category,” said Renie Anderson, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at the NFL. “DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics share our vision for innovation and fan engagement, but most importantly, our commitment to protecting the integrity of the game. We look forward to navigating this next chapter in sports betting together.”

As part of these multi-year deals, all three partners will have the ability to leverage NFL marks within the sports betting category and promote online and retail sports betting. They will also have presence at NFL tentpole events such as the Super Bowl and NFL Draft, unique hospitality and VIP experiences and integrations across NFL-owned digital media properties. Finally, they will have access to real-time, official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats and BetVision through Genius Sports, the league’s exclusive data distribution partner.

All three NFL partners agreed to adhere to the league’s core game integrity policies and will collaborate on intelligence sharing, advocacy efforts and responsible gambling initiatives. This includes working together to prohibit wagers the league finds objectionable, including bets tied to officiating and injuries, along with those that can be knowable in advance or easily manipulated by a single person.

In addition to sports betting, DraftKings will continue its partnership as the Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner of the NFL, which began in 2019 and includes exclusive rights to NFL IP and marks. Fanatics will become an Official Online Casino Marketing Partner of the NFL.

Along with the announcement of the new deals, the league emphasized its focus on game integrity as the foundation of the NFL’s approach to legalized sports betting. The league’s comprehensive integrity program features collaboration with sports betting partners, policy education and enforcement, information sharing and monitoring for suspicious activity in coordination with law enforcement, regulators and third-party partners.

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Genius Sports provides real-time monitoring of betting patterns to identify potential manipulation. Each club also has an assigned Integrity Representative—typically a retired FBI agent or senior law enforcement officer—to support these efforts.

All players, coaches, officials and staff are required to complete annual training on the league’s Gambling Policy and to sign and acknowledge the policy each year.

More information is available at media.nfl.com/LSB.