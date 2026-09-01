Odisha Television Network Chooses Quortex For Encoding, Multiplexing, Scrambling

ATLANTA—East India regional broadcaster Odisha Television Network (OTV) has selected Quortex to replace its legacy hardware with advanced video processing software and to manage its end-to-end on-premises network.

The broadcaster is Odisha’s largest broadcast and digital media network. It reaches 45 million Odia speakers worldwide across satellite and digital platforms.

OTV has gone live with encoding, multiplexing and scrambling using Quortex virtualized Digital Content Manager (vDCM), the company’s software-centric, cloud-native video processing and delivery platform. It is also using Quortex Video Service Manager (VSM) to centralize the configuration and control of its complex video distribution workflows.

“Odisha Television needed a partner who could support them locally, at scale and around the clock,” said Elke Hungenaert, head of products at Quortex. “By transitioning their video processing from hardware to software, we’ve established a flexible foundation that supports their critical business needs today and scales for the journey ahead.”

The Quortex Global Network Operations Center (GNOC) in Bangalore is providing OTV with 24/7 premium technical support, including proactive maintenance and incident management across its entire network infrastructure, including third-party components.

“Partnering with Quortex delivered a seamless migration to a future-proof software platform,” said Litisha Panda, head of business at Odisha Television Network. “We gained immediate operational efficiency and complete peace of mind knowing Quortex is managing our broadcast operations.”

More information is available on the company’s website .