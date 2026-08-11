Comcast, Disney Ink Deal to End NFL Network Blackout
The agreement restores the network and NFL RedZone to Xfinity customers after a three month carriage dispute
Comcast and Disney have reached a new carriage agreement for the NFL Network and the NFL RedZone channel that gives Xfinity customers access to the services in the run-up to the start of the NFL season.
The services were removed from the Comcast Xfinity lineup when the blackout began in late April. It was the first carriage dispute since Disney’s ESPN acquisition of the NFL Network was completed in early February.
No formal announcement was made about the agreement and financial terms were not disclosed.
“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with The Walt Disney Company to bring NFL Network to our customers in time for the start of the preseason games and to offer NFL RedZone Channel at the beginning of the regular season,” Comcast said in a statement to NBC Sports.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.