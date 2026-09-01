AJA to Launch New openGear SDI/Fiber Conversion Cards at IBC2026

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.— AJA Video Systems today unveiled OG-FiDO-4, a new family of openGear-compatible cards offering four channels of conversion between 12G-/3G-SDI and fiber, expanding the OG-FiDO-4 family to nine different modules. The product line is designed to enable reliable, uncompressed SDI transport over LC fiber and includes DashBoard software support for centralized monitoring.

The new cards will be demonstrated at the IBC Show, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam.

“At a time when multicamera setups are growing in size and complexity across broadcast, live production, and proAV environments, extending SDI infrastructure over fiber has never mattered more. The OG-FiDO-4 family delivers practical, cost-efficient solutions with the channel density, signal integrity, and dependability that mission-critical environments demand,” said AJA President Nick Rashby.

The nine models available include the base card and AJA Fiber SFP variations such as 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI, single-mode, and multi-mode models. Each model features independent, isolated SDI-BNC connectors that enable different rates to be carried simultaneously and an integrated rear I/O card unlocks high-density transport, up to 40 channels in an openGear frame.

DashBoard software streamlines installation, configuration, monitoring, and service updates on Windows and macOS with support for HDR video and pass-through of SDI metadata.

The models also feature Input Present and Input SMPTE Lock LEDs, automatic data rate detection and reclocking and are compatible with current AJA FIBERLC TX and RX SFP Modules, as well as the OG-X-FR and OG-3-FR openGear frames. Power consumption is 8W maximum.

The OG-FiDO-4 family will be available soon for purchase through AJA’s network of resellers starting at $2,295 and $2,695 US MSRP.

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AJA will be in Stand 7.B25 during the show.