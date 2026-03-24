Gray Media to Simulcast 2026 Atlanta Braves to Home Opener

ATLANTA—Gray Media and the Atlanta Braves have announced that the Braves’ 2026 home opener against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, March 27, will simulcast on BravesVision and Braves on Gray television stations, bringing the game to fans across the Southeast.

BravesVision, the multimedia platform owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, will serve as the team’s official local television home for the 2026 season. Fans across the organization’s six-state territory will have multiple options to watch Braves games without blackouts, including through video service providers and streaming on Braves.TV.

For more information on how to watch is available at braves.com/watch .

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The home opener will feature pregame festivities celebrating 60 years of Braves baseball in Atlanta. The pregame ceremony will include a tribute video, appearances by franchise legends, and a ceremonial first pitch.

“Opening Day is a celebration that belongs to the fans, and Gray Media is committed to making it accessible to viewers across our stations in the Southeast. We’re excited to simulcast this milestone event as the Braves honor six decades in Atlanta and begin what promises to be another exciting season,” said Hilton H. Howell Jr., Gray Media chairman and co-CEO.