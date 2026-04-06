Baseball 2026: More AI, Better Viewing Choices

Bryce Harper of Team USA hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning of the World Baseball Classic Championship game between the U.S. and Venezuela on March 17 at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

As the 2026 Major League Baseball season gets underway, the sport is attempting to simplify its TV schedule with new network partnerships while also ushering in a new era of AI-based officiating.

For decades, baseball thrived on the predictability of regional sports networks and national broadcast windows. However, that longtime model is—and has been—in visible decline, with linear viewership plummeting from 40% to 60% over the past decade, particularly among younger audiences, according to Nielsen and related industry analyses.

As a result, in 2026, MLB finds itself navigating one of the most consequential transitions in its modern history—not just in terms of media rights, but in how the sport is fundamentally consumed.

Getting Personal

That transition is being analyzed not only by MLB, broadcasters, content providers and technical concerns, but by the newly structured TV-rights agreement between MLB and ESPN that reflects a sport in transition.

Under the new agreement announced last fall, ESPN will distribute MLB.TV through its app while gaining exclusive national game packages and local streaming rights for six specific teams. Subscribers can also access thousands of live games across both ESPN and MLB platforms, including a “game-of-the-day” offering and expanded summer coverage.

Baseball has also returned to NBC, with 25 primetime games scheduled, as well as coverage on Peacock and The Roku Channel. Additional rights deals with Netflix—including Opening Day coverage—are also part of the new mix of distribution options.

Fox Sports retained the rights for the All-Star Game and World Series, and TNT Sports retained its Tuesday night and postseason package.

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Matt Coleman, futurist and CEO of Las Vegas-based FansXR, which provides live, fan-controlled broadcast views for entertainment and gamification, says such moves illustrate MLB’s efforts to adapt to today’s TV landscape.

“[MLB] is moving away from the stability of linear television toward a fragmented, multiplatform future defined by streaming, personalization and interactivity.” he said.

Although some regional sports networks such as NESN—which announced a redesigned on-air look and expanded signature programming for this season’s coverage of the Boston Red Sox—are still very much in the game, many other regional sports networks have collapsed, forcing MLB to rethink not just distribution, but its entire relationship with fans.

That’s because a demographic reality is becoming harder to ignore. The average baseball fan is now approximately 57 years old, with a predominantly male audience skewing close to 70%, according to Statista. While loyalty among this base remains strong, MLB continues to lag behind the National Football League and National Basketball Association in attracting younger viewers.

And those viewers no longer consume sports as a scheduled, passive experience.

“Younger fans aren’t rejecting baseball; they’re rejecting passive consumption,” Coleman said. “The next generation expects to interact with the game in real time—predict outcomes, compete with friends and personalize their viewing experience. The leagues that understand this shift will unlock entirely new economics around engagement.”

That shift is already visible in how content is being distributed and consumed. MLB’s growing partnerships with streaming platforms, such as Apple TV, and emerging sports distributors like DAZN are less about replacing television and more about diversifying access points.

Meanwhile, social platforms—led in part by early experiments with Snap Inc.—have redefined how highlights are delivered, favoring short-form, mobile-first content that travels instantly across networks.

D-I-Y

The new MLB-ESPN agreement sits at the center of this evolving landscape. Rather than reinforcing the old model, it’s the bridge that blends national and local rights into a more flexible framework. This allows MLB to maintain reach while gradually reclaiming control over distribution.

“The real strategic objective is not simply rights revenue, but data ownership and building a direct, first-party relationship with fans that can be monetized across platforms,” Coleman said. “This is where the next phase of innovation becomes critical. The introduction of interactive engagement layers has the potential to fundamentally reshape the economics of the sport.

“By integrating real-time prediction, gamification, and augmented reality into live broadcasts, baseball can evolve from a passive viewing experience into a dynamic, participatory platform,” he added. “The financial upside is significant. A traditional passive viewer, monetized primarily through advertising, may generate between $1 and $3 per game.

By contrast, an actively engaged fan, participating in prediction mechanics, interacting with live data, and engaging with gamified elements, can generate from $8 to $25 per game through a combination of extended engagement, microtransactions and targeted sponsorship integration, according to Coleman.

“Once you layer in prediction and interactivity, you’re no longer monetizing attention, you’re monetizing participation,” he said.

That means brands like T-Mobile are moving beyond traditional signage and broadcast spots, instead focusing on integrated digital experiences that provide tangible value to fans, be it through exclusive access, rewards or enhanced connectivity. At the same time, betting and prediction markets are becoming increasingly central to the viewing experience, driving deeper engagement and longer watch times, while opening new monetization pathways for leagues and partners alike.

Of course, artificial intelligence is key to this developing market. “It’s poised to accelerate all of these trends,” Coleman said, “especially considering that, within the next five years, the concept of a single, linear broadcast may give way to fully-personalized viewing environments.”

Imagine fans being able to choose their own commentators, tailor camera angles and receive real-time predictive insights, with highlights instantly generated by AI systems. The highlights would then be distributed across platforms in seconds, while data overlays transforming every pitch into an interactive moment.

The race to build this new landscape is underway, as technology giants such as Apple and Amazon have the infrastructure and design capabilities to reimagine the viewing experience, while platforms like YouTube continue to dominate in creator-driven distribution.

Yet the most disruptive innovation may come from companies operating above the broadcast layer, like FansXR, that “enhance existing [game] feeds with interactive and immersive capabilities,” said Coleman, and “that blend content, community, data and commerce into a unified ecosystem.”

For MLB, the path forward is clear but challenging. “The league must evolve beyond its legacy as a broadcast-driven product and embrace a future defined by interactivity, personalization and direct fan relationships,” Coleman said. “The MLB-ESPN deal is only the beginning of that transformation.”

Hawk-Eye Takes the Field

After trying out the new ball-strike system in Minor League Baseball in 2025, as well as in its last two spring training sessions, Major League Baseball has taken the next step in its technology evolution.

So with the start of the 2026 regular season, it’s gotten real: the Automated Ball-Strike System, powered by Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology, which uses images from advanced cameras that are triangulated and combined to create a 3D image of the ball’s trajectory, has officially made it to The Show.

While the technology represents progress, it’s not meant to violate the tradition of the game: the rules still empower the home plate umpire to call balls and strikes, while the Hawk-Eye collects data from 12 cameras set up around the diamond from a set strike zone for each player, depending on height ratio.

After the MLB used its Automated Ball-Strike system in Minor League Baseball in 2025, the league announced late last year that it is deploying the Sony Hawk-eye augmented-reality technology for the 2026 regular season. (Image credit: Fox Sports)

With the ABS system, the pitcher, catcher or batter can challenge up to two calls per game (each team gets two and retains them if the challenge is successful), with data from Hawk-Eye available to determine the exact location of any pitch that’s in question. Then the results of the review, which takes about 15 seconds, is immediately displayed on live video and the scoreboard.

The technology, created by Hawk-Eye Innovations, which Sony acquired in 2011 from Mark Getty (the son of Sir Paul Getty), has been used in other sports such as soccer and tennis, and it is a core part of Sony’s sports business. MLB has been using Hawk-Eye’s SMART replay as part of its video decision systems since 2014 and as part of its play analysis service in 2020.

Five of the 12 cameras have high frame rates that specialize in bat and pitch tracking; in 2023, MLB upgraded those cameras from 100 frames per second to 300 fps.

The system dovetails with MLB’s use of other concepts, like Statcast, in its growing data toolbox. The use of the ABS and the Hawk-Eye technology may delete some entertaining verbal interludes from MLB games, but it will certainly temper arguments over ball or strike calls.

That’s important, given that a 2019 study from “The Journal of Sports Engineering” divulged that umpires miss about 14% of ball and strike calls, with fatigue being a key reason.

But if the numbers from the recently concluded spring training provide a solid barometer of what to expect, the impact of ABS and the Hawk-Eye is hard to dispute. In 288 games played with the ABS in use, there were an average of 4.1 challenges per game, according to MLB. Calls were overturned 52.2% of the time, and challenges added 13.8 seconds to the game’s official time, on average.

Not surprisingly, catchers had the greatest success, overturning pitches 56% of the time, compared to 50% for hitters and 41% for pitchers. Full counts prompted challenges more than any other count; players challenged least often on 3-0. But the higher the leverage of the count, the less successful the challenges were.

Hopefully, the new system will work for all parties without encroaching on the competition. During its testing process in the minors, MLB considered implementing ABS on every pitch. However, after much discussion and trial, it was decided that its current setup was the most effective approach.