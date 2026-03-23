FCC Approves TV Station License Transfers to Gray

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission’s Media Bureau has approved the transfer of WLFI-TV, Lafayette, Indiana; WTHI-TV, Terre Haute, Indiana; and WTVA(TV), Tupelo, Mississippi from subsidiaries of Allen Media to Gray Media.

Last year, Gray announced that it was acquiring stations in ten markets from Allen Media. Three of the stations in that $171 million deal were in new markets where Gray had not previously owned a station. Those are the three license transfers that the FCC has now approved.

DirecTV, Georgia Cable Association, Illinois Broadband & Cable Association, Indiana Cable and Broadband Association, Tennessee Cable & Broadband Association, Asian Americans Advancing Justice and others have filed papers with the FCC regarding the license transfer of the stations.

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On March 23, the Media Bureau issued a letter granting the transfer of three stations. “Based on our own review of the Applications and the record in this matter, we find that the Applications fully comply with the Commission’s rules,” it noted. “In addition, we have not identified any other issues or potential public interest harms that would require further consideration. We therefore conclude that grant of the Applications would serve the public interest.”

The full letter can be found here .