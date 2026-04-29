FCC Approves Station Swaps Between Scripps and Gray Media
The swaps in mid- and small-sized markets create new duopolies for the station groups
WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has approved previously announced station swaps between Scripps and Gray Media that were announced in July of 2025, creating new duopolies for both station groups.
The station groups said that the swaps were of equal value and no cash was exchanged.
In allowing the deal, the FCC rejected arguments by the American Television Alliance and NCTA – The Internet & Television Association (NCTA) in filings with the regulator that contended that the new duopolies would give the station groups too much power in retransmission consent negotiations.
More specifically, the deal transferred the following licenses from Gray to Scripps: KKTV in Colorado Springs; KMVT and KSVT-D in Twin Falls, Idaho, KSVT-LD; and KKCO and KJCT-LP in Grand Junction, Colo. as well as some translator licenses.
In addition, the FCC approved the transfer of the following licenses from Scripps to Gray: KATC in Lafayette, La. and WSYM-TV in Lansing, Mich.
The letter granting the license transfers and the FCC’s reasoning behind its decision is available here.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.