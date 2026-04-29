FCC Approves Station Swaps Between Scripps and Gray Media

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has approved previously announced station swaps between Scripps and Gray Media that were announced in July of 2025, creating new duopolies for both station groups.

The station groups said that the swaps were of equal value and no cash was exchanged.

In allowing the deal, the FCC rejected arguments by the American Television Alliance and NCTA – The Internet & Television Association (NCTA) in filings with the regulator that contended that the new duopolies would give the station groups too much power in retransmission consent negotiations.

More specifically, the deal transferred the following licenses from Gray to Scripps: KKTV in Colorado Springs; KMVT and KSVT-D in Twin Falls, Idaho, KSVT-LD; and KKCO and KJCT-LP in Grand Junction, Colo. as well as some translator licenses.

In addition, the FCC approved the transfer of the following licenses from Scripps to Gray: KATC in Lafayette, La. and WSYM-TV in Lansing, Mich.

The letter granting the license transfers and the FCC’s reasoning behind its decision is available here .