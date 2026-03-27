Fubo Inks Deals for More Baseball RSNs

The recent deal is to carry Spectrum SportsNet LA (LA Dodgers) is one of many regional sports networks Fubo has added to its lineup.

ATLANTA—After a busy week of adding regional sports networks covering Major League Baseball, Fubo TV and The Atlanta Braves announced a multiyear distribution agreement to provide BravesVision to its customers. BravesVision will be available on Fubo’s sports-first live TV streaming platform starting on the Braves’ Opening Day, Friday, March 27.

The deal follows a number of recent deals to expand its lineup of regional sports networks covering Major League Baseball. In addition to the Braves’ agreement, Fubo has added Spectrum SportsNet LA (LA Dodgers), 14 MLB-operated team channels, BravesVision and SNY (NY Mets) RSNs to its lineup.

Braves games will be available to subscribers of the FuboTV base plan throughout the six-state Braves Country territory, which is inclusive of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and western North Carolina.

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Announced last month, BravesVision will produce more than 140 games, as well as extensive pre-game and post-game programming, throughout the 2026 regular season. The new BravesVision pre-game show, “Braves On Deck,” and post-game show, “Braves Postgame,” will offer news, analysis, and a look at the unparalleled gameday experience at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta. To celebrate Opening Day, “Braves On Deck” will begin at 6 p.m. ET ahead of Friday’s opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Yesterday on March 26, Fubo announced that Fubo will stream SportsNet LA’s coverage of every available Los Angeles Dodgers game, including pre- and postgame shows and exclusive content, a first for the vMVPD.

At launch, SportsNet LA will be available to subscribers of the FuboTV base plan in the SportsNet LA footprint.