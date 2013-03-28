AJA Video Systems showcases Ki Pro tapeless video recorder at NAB 2013

AJA has announced that it will be bringing its Ki Pro recorder to this year’s NAB. The device records high-quality files onto computer-friendly media. It features SD/HD-SDI, HDMI and analog inputs that allow it to interface with virtually any type of camera or connect seamlessly with post-production hardware.

The recorder is available in four formats to suit user’s workflow requirements, from onset capture and playback, full 4K recording and monitoring through to replacing traditional tape units within a broadcast environment.

For more information, see AJA at NAB booth SL3816.