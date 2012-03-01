Christie’s Award Winning Digital Signage and Service Solutions Put Customers at Ease at DSE 2012

Christie® brings three zones of innovation to Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas, March 6 – 9, that illustrate the company’s comprehensive, award-winning digital signage solutions to help engage customers, increase advertising and promotional sales, and deliver corporate brand messages. As a world-leading display technology provider with more than 80 years of experience, Christie designs, builds, deploys and provides technical support and ongoing remote management of the widest range of high-resolution, highly interactive digital signage for designers, architects, builders and brand managers.

On Display at DSE, Christie Booth #1051

The Christie booth at DSE includes Christie® MicroTiles® with The BuzzWall™ concept of Arsenal Media, a leading content marketing agency specializing in the digital out-of-home industry; a two-panel Quick Serve Restaurant digital menu board; and customer videos highlighting Christie’s accomplishments as the single-source provider of customers’ digital signage networks.

Zone 1 - The BuzzWall

Christie teams up with Arsenal Media to showcase The BuzzWall in action. Composed of 24 MicroTiles and three content zones, it is a version of the Apex Award and Content Award-nominated BuzzWall installed in the lobby of the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood. The interactive display helps Sun Life Financial, as a show sponsor, maintain brand integrity and create impact in a meaningful, cost-effective way.

“The BuzzWall allows people to ‘play’ with the interactive tiles and manipulate the content being shown. It allows display venues to easily change the branding of their content to fit with audience needs while staying within budget,” noted Sean James, vice president, Managed Services for Christie.

Zone 2 - Digital Menu Boards

Christie and partner Allure Global Solutions, an enterprise software development company, showcase an example of the latest dining experience in the digital age, a Quick Serve Restaurant menu. Two flat panel monitors demonstrate how menus can be visually engaging and easily adjusted with unlimited content – while helping proprietors stay within budget.

Zone 3 - Christie Monitoring and Managed Services for Digital Networks

Booth visitors will learn more about how Christie designs, builds, deploys and supports digital networks through managed services and a state-of-the-art Network Operations Center (NOC), a 24/7/365 facility where experienced technicians monitor customers’ digital investments – managing more 50,000 devices in over 1800 locations across North America. As a single source solutions provider, Christie can be the cost-conscious provider of digital networks by working with customers every step of their digital signage rollout.

Multimedia presentations at the booth will demonstrate how Rave Cinemas, Fresh, and Sun Life Financial have invested in Christie’s solutions to create dynamic digital signage to promote their brands.

“Video Wall Technologies: Understanding the Choices”

For show attendees who want to learn more about video wall technologies, Christie’s U.S. Director of Sales for MicroTiles, Mitch Rosenberg, will take part in a panel discussion “Understanding the Choices,” which will provide insights into different video wall technologies and what makes them tick, on March 7 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Refer to registration details at http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/seminars.

Christie with Rave Cinemas

Christie will join Rave Cinemas at the last stop of the DSE Digital Signage Guided Installation Tour, Tuesday March 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Rave Cinema 18 at Town Square. Rave Cinemas is dedicated to enriching the movie-going experience for audiences across the United States.

Christie Products Around the DSE Show Floor

Christie products can also be found at partner booths throughout DSE, including Almo Professional A/V, Booth #631, with a uniquely shaped configuration of 14 Christie MicroTiles, with content driven by Christie’s recently launched Christie JumpStart. JumpStart is a straightforward and robust content management solution that works with digital displays requiring up to four video inputs like MicroTiles, Christie FHD551-X flat panels or other large-format digital displays. Arrow Electronics, Booth #645, will showcase a 6 wide by 2 high Christie MicroTiles table array and Scala, Booth #601 will display an irregular 35-tile video wall using Christie MicroTiles.

Finalists in DSE Apex Awards on March 7

In collaboration with its partners, Christie products and installations dominate the DSE Apex Awards with nominations in four categories. The annual awards honor innovation in the development and deployment of technology in the global digital out-of-home industry, and this year these include, for Retail, Fresh® (a Louis Vuitton Company), with integration partner Materials & Methods, for Event Venues, Sun Life Financial BuzzWall at Kodak Theatre, with content partner Arsenal Media, and for Business, Industry & Government, the Christie Network Operations Center (NOC), again with Arsenal Media. Both Fresh and the Sun Life Financial interactive BuzzWall installations feature the renowned Christie MicroTiles −winner of 18 industry awards worldwide. To create captivating visual displays, two additional Apex Award finalist projects used Christie MicroTiles: Christie partner, Westbury National Show Systems, for Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, and Christie partner Zebradog, for the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, both in the Education and Healthcare category.