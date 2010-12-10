Ross Video Appoints JB Morrison Business Development Manager for XPression

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – December 10, 2010 – Ross Video announces the appointment of JB Morrison as Business Development Manager for XPression, Ross’ Real Time 2D/3D HD character generator.

Mr. Morrison joins the sales team after working for Ross as a Demonstration Artist and Trainer. His past experience includes Technical Director at NBC affiliate KSNT in Topeka,KS and 10 years as a radio broadcaster. Mr. Morrison will be based out of Topeka, KS and report to Kyle Luther, Director of Sales for USA.

“JB will work with Ross’ Regional Sales Managers and the XPression Product Manager to support the product line in the United States,” said Kyle Luther, Director of Sales, USA. “JB has already demonstrated his abilities as a Demonstration Artist, and his familiarity with the XPression line will make an immediate impact in all regions.”

Mr. Morrison attended Kansas State University and graduated with a Major in Communications.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

