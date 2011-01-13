RTW Names Mahmoud Chatah as Director of Marketing and Sales
Chatah Will Introduce and Oversee Key Marketing and Sales Strategies to Further Support the RTW Brand
COLOGNE, GERMANY, 13 JANUARY, 2011 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices for studio recording and radio and TV broadcast applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahmoud Chatah as the company's new director of marketing and sales. In this role, Chatah will draw upon his extensive background in international marketing and sales strategies and management in the technology industry to further enhance the RTW brand throughout the world. Thanks to its pioneering range of audio measurement tools and more recently the well-received launch of its TouchMonitor series of products, RTW has experienced an increased global customer demand over the course of its 40-year history. Additionally in 2010, RTW rolled out a new brand strategy, including a modern logo, new product packaging and an updated website, all poised to carry the company well into the future. As the company's director of marketing and sales, Chatah will work to further RTW's international success. "We are excited to have Mahmoud Chatah join us," says Andreas Tweitmann, managing director, RTW. "With his expertise in international business development, management, human resource management and planning, he will help us develop strategic marketing plans, to further strengthen the solid reputation of the RTW brand as the premier provider of innovative, high-quality solutions for analyzing, visualizing and controlling audio. His extensive travels around the globe will also be a huge benefit to help us capitalize on the needs of our international customers." With a career spanning 24 years in marketing and management of technology-based businesses, Chatah is well-prepared to take RTW into the next generation. "It is an honor and pleasure to join RTW, a company committed to technological excellence, reliability and value for the customer," says Chatah. "I look forward to working with such a talented, knowledgeable group of people, as we all strive toward the common goal of maintaining RTW's reputation for excellence and innovation."
