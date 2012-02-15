SHM Broadcast to Offer Bridge Technologies Monitoring Systems in Germany

OSLO, Norway -- Feb. 15, 2012 -- SHM Broadcast is the latest addition to Bridge Technologies' extensive roster of European business partners. The company will offer the complete range of VideoBRIDGE digital media monitoring systems to its customers in Germany, together with support and consultation services.

SHM Broadcast GmbH has established a strong presence in the German market with its expertise in providing solutions and services for broadcasters and OTT providers.

"We are very pleased to be adding the VideoBRIDGE product range to our portfolio of class-leading solutions for today's multiservice broadcasting and content delivery," said Michael Preisser, managing director, SHM Broadcast. "The VideoBRIDGE technology offers extremely advanced monitoring tools for any scenario from satellite to cable to IPTV and OTT delivery, with a true end-to-end capability that ensures the operator has detailed and in-depth data from the entire delivery chain -- all the way to the end-user's viewing device."

In addition to solutions for cable, terrestrial, and satellite infrastructures, SHM Broadcast will offer all the OTT monitoring tools included in the latest VideoBRIDGE probes, as well as the new versions of the microVB(TM) system for monitoring OTT and "TV everywhere" services. The microVB system allows operators to access remotely real-time data from customer premises, making accurate and comprehensive end-to-end multiservice/OTT analysis and monitoring a reality for the first time.

"SHM Broadcast is a first-class business partner with valuable expertise and presence in the German market," said Philip Burnham, Bridge Technologies sales director. "The company is ideally equipped to offer its customers the most sophisticated and comprehensive monitoring systems, together with the real-world know-how to achieve the most efficient and effective deployment of the technology."

More information about Bridge Technologies products is available at www.bridgetech.tv

