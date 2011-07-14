DSLR/Digital Cinema Intensive Workshop a Fan Favorite at Manhattan Edit Workshop

Mewshop’s hottest workshop returns this summer; Get hands-on and up-close with the latest DSLR filmmaking gear and everything you need to know – from pre-to-post – in digital cinema



New York, New York – July 14, 2011 - Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination for post-production and content creators, is pleased to announce the return of its fan-favorite workshop, DSLR/Digital Cinema Intensive. From July 22 – 24, 2011, filmmaking and editing aficionados of all levels can immerse themselves in three unforgettable days of the latest and greatest techniques in shooting, accessories, and proven workflow solutions in DSLR Filmmaking and Digital Cinema, including shooting techniques with Panasonic’s new AF-100 micro four-thirds interchangeable lens camcorder. Led by the talented filmmaker, Mewshop Owner and Founder Josh Apter, and certified Apple® instructor Jem Schofield, the DSLR/Digital Cinema Intensive will walk students through hands-on exercises and demonstration in DSLR camera setup, shooting and editing in a casual, discussion-oriented atmosphere.

“DSLR filmmaking and digital cinema involves many moving components and an often complex workflow – our popular workshop helps students tackle these complexities and master this hot filmmaking trend,” comments Josh Apter, owner and founder, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “Not only are we showing students the best techniques and tips for DSLR filmmaking, but also giving them a hands-on opportunity to prep, shoot and edit their very own films – all in just three days time. It’s really an invaluable experience for filmmakers of all levels to gain a better understanding of and stronger skill set in DSLR filmmaking and digital cinema.”

DSLR/Digital Cinema Intensive Workshop Highlights

Mewshop’s DSLR/Digital Cinema Intensive combines hands-on training with invaluable tips and techniques from expert filmmakers. Topics include:

• HD-DSLR and Digital Cinema camera overviews and popular models

• Best shooting practices, shortcomings and workarounds

• Shooting video-like film

• Double-System audio

• Camera support systems and “tricking out” your rig

• Lenses, adapters and how to use them

• Transcoding and ingesting

• Editing and output

• EZ setups and proven workflow techniques

The workshop begins with a meet and greet on Friday evening, July 22 at the Mewshop headquarters, 80 Fifth Ave., Suite 1501, New York. Class runs Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, with lunch provided each day.

Check out sample projects from past DSLR/Digital Cinema Workshops at Mewshop‘s Vimeo site: http://vimeo.com/16673009.

Pricing and Registration

The early bird price of $499 for the DSLR/Digital Cinema Intensive has been extended until Friday, July 15, 2011. Attendees who bring their own laptop with either the full version of Final Cut Pro® 7 or the full version of Adobe® Premiere Pro® CS5 will save $100 off the pricing of the workshop ($599 US). Class size is limited to 16 students, so sign up now! (http://www.mewshop.com/registration/)

Note: Students must provide their own HD-DSLR cameras. Each student will be provided with his or her own workstation.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop, please visit: http://www.mewshop.com.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Adobe and Avid platforms. In 2011 Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools® 9 training to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post production teaching facility.

*Mewshop offers student loans for courses totaling more than $2,500. Students may take a combination of courses together, or a single course that equals that amount. Please call 212-414-9570 or email jason@mewshop.com for details about our available payment plans.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop please visit: www.mewshop.com.

