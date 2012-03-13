Wowza Media Systems Adds Uvault CDN to its Elite List of Streaming Partners

Wowza Media Systems, Inc., the "Any Screen Done Right(TM)" media server software company, today named Uvault(R) as a Wowza Streaming Partner, a designation reserved for those that have achieved high levels of deployment, expertise, and customer satisfaction with Wowza-based products. Uvault uses Wowza Media Server(R) 3 to power its cloud-based hosting service for streaming live video from one to many, or for playback of recorded media files through its content delivery network (CDN).

"Using Wowza Media Server software to power our CDN means we can reliably deliver content for our customers, regardless of the format, to any device through any browser without restrictions on the number of connections or peak bandwidth," said Eyal Menin, president at Uvision, Inc. "Wowza software enables our customers to reach a wide audience cost-effectively and efficiently, which is a real competitive advantage for us."

Uvault provides custom media hosting solutions for playout on desktops, tablets, televisions, mobile phones, and any other Web-enabled device. With data centers in Asia, North America, and Europe, Uvault offers practical workflow automation for media creation and publishing that targets governments and businesses worldwide. Services include a Web-based content management console for live video and media on demand, file protection for more secure streaming, and detailed audience reporting.

"As a Wowza Streaming Partner, Uvault uses its infrastructure and expertise to bring the power of Wowza Media Server software to its customers," said Dave Stubenvoll, Wowza Media Systems CEO and co-founder. "That combination means Uvault customers can distribute content to a wide variety of players and devices in the most economical and dependable way."

Wowza Media Server 3 is an industrial-strength, high-performance software that simultaneously streams live and on-demand media to any screen, including Adobe(R) Flash(R) players; Microsoft(R) Silverlight(R); iPhone(R), iPad(R), Android(TM), and other smartphones and tablets; smart TVs; and IPTV/OTT set-top boxes. It provides a single extensible platform for a variety of high-value features, including live transcoding for adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming; any-screen, time-shifted playback; and premium content delivery with multiplatform digital rights management (DRM).

Wowza Media Server 3 was recently recognized by its users in the Streaming Media European Readers' Choice Awards as the best server software and best streaming innovation of 2011. Additionally, for the second year in a row, Wowza Media Server software won the 2011 Worship Facilities Conference & Expo (WFX) New Product Technology Award for Best Podcasting, Webcasting, and Website Streaming Media Solution.

# # #

About Uvault

Since 2003 Uvault(R) Hosting has offered shared and dedicated managed solutions that cater to both the "non-techie" and "technically savvy" customer, helping businesses reach new profits, markets, and success through their websites. Starting at low-cost plans and going up to redundant clustered servers with extensive security and monitoring, Uvault services cover a wide range of hosting platforms. Uvault has a large fleet of servers strategically distributed in data centers in Hong Kong, San Jose, Calif., Newark, N.J., and London. Uvault is the hosting arm of Uvision Incorporated.

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza Media Systems is the "Any Screen Done Right(TM)" media server software company delivering an industrial-strength infrastructure for streaming live video, video-on-demand, live recording, and video chat. Wowza(R) has a singular focus on delivering high-performance media server software to service providers, media properties, enterprises, and other organizations serious about delivering video to any digital screen -- computer, mobile phone, or home TV. More than 100,000 global licensees in entertainment, social media, advertising, enterprise, education, government, and Internet commerce have deployed Wowza Media Server(R) to date. Wowza Media Systems is privately held with headquarters in Evergreen, Colo. More information is available at www.wowza.com.

Uvault is a registered trademark or trademark of Uvision, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Wowza and related marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Wowza Media Systems Inc. Third-party product names and related marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of such third parties.

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/Wowza/WowzaMediaServer3.zip