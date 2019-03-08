Win a new Cartoni SDS Tripod! Cartoni launches global contest to celebrate the new SDS Tripod system

Rome, Italy (March 7, 2019) –Cartoni, the Italian leader in premium camera supports for the broadcast, film and pro-video industries, is proud to celebrate the SDS Tripod, with a global contest inviting users from around the world to share how they use their Cartoni system.

The contest coincides with the start of NAB 2019 on April 8, 2019.

“Camera operators all over the world have fallen in love with our patented SDS Tripod technology, which gives them the speed they need to capture incredible shots,” explains Elisabetta Cartoni, President and CEO of Cartoni.

Cinematographer Paolo Sodi using the SDS Tripod

Designed for camera operators on-the-go, the SDS Tripods are a set of patented tripod legs that allow camera operators to set up and fold their tripod in an instant. Available in 75 and 100mm, the SDS Tripod legs have a payload capacity of up to 60kgs (132 lbs). The patented SDS Tripod is equipped with a single lock that secures all stages and allows all the legs to be deployed simultaneously for extremely fast set up. The SDS Tripod features a patented dual-stage spreader which can be deployed for extremely high or low shots (50 mm-155 mm or 19.7 in.-71 in.) while maintaining torsional rigidity and stability no matter the payload. Using an innovative ring system, camera operators simply pull the ring and both the 3 legs and spreader close in a single motion! The SDS Tripod sets up & folds in an instant! Moving locations is now easy and quick.

"I found myself using the SDS tripod mainly for wildlife documentaries. In shooting a documentary, I have to work in total silence and the SDS has been an excellent partner. It’s very fast. With one movement, I can lower or raise both stages. It’s extremely silent as all of the parts slide in a perfect fluid movement. The spreader has an amazing extension and there is a very handy cord that you can pull to close the legs for fast, easy transport,” says Italian Cinematographer Paolo Sodi.

From April 8 – June 8, 2019, Cartoni users are invited to submit in-use pictures or a short video showcasing how Cartoni heads & tripods supports their passion. Judges will select five finalists and feature the photos and videos across social media and invite the public to vote on the top three winners. Winners will receive a SDS Tripod system with FOCUS fluid head and have the opportunity to test and get a first look at upcoming Cartoni product launches.

For full contest terms and conditions, please visit https://inside.cartoni.com/sds-tripod/. For more information on the SDS Tripod, join Cartoni at NAB 2019, Booth C9020 (Central Hall). Register for free by using code LV2933.

