Wazee Digital CTO Greg Loose and BASE Media Cloud MD Ben Foakes to Address Sports Archiving at Broadcast TECH's Sports Tech Innovation Seminar

DENVER — March 19, 2018 — Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced that the company's CTO, Greg Loose, will be a panelist for the Broadcast TECH Sports Tech Innovation seminar, March 21, at the Century Club in Soho, London. Joining Loose is UK technical partner Ben Foakes, Managing Director (MD) at BASE Media Cloud. The two will discuss the topic of sports archiving, and how Wazee Digital and BASE Media Cloud united their cloud-native services to give Formula E a breakthrough solution for making its media content instantly accessible to its production partners and broadcasters, both during and after international live race events.

"Formula E's new formula for racing in the 21st century is reinventing the sport and positioning the company as the most innovative rights owner in the sports landscape," said Loose. "During the Sports Tech Innovation seminar, Ben and I will describe how technologies from Wazee Digital and BASE Media Cloud work together in enabling Formula E to realize this vision."

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship, an electric street racing series, is motorsports' first fully electric international single-seater category. Formula E and its host broadcast and digital production partners are using a solution comprising the Wazee Digital Media Hub SaaS portal, BASE Media Cloud storage, and Aspera Files delivery platform to upload, store, search, play, and deliver seamlessly and securely a broad range of media including live race footage, program information, highlight programs and packages, video news releases, press material, promotional material, magazine shows, and archive content.

The IBM Aspera "Sports Archiving" panel featuring Loose and his fellow experts is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Additional panel discussions the Sports Tech Innovation seminar will address include AI and auto-editing/auto-directing, creation of custom OTT platforms, production of 4K HDR for different platforms, the use of virtual reality (VR) in sports, and the rise of eSports.

More information about Wazee Digital's products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com. More information about Broadcast TECH's Sports Tech Innovation seminar can be found at http://broadcasttech.co.uk/sports-tech-innovation/.

