Videon CEO Todd Erdley to Present on Low-Cost, Low-Latency Interactive Live Streaming at Video Communications Expo Tokyo

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — July 9, 2019 — In a presentation at the Video Communications Expo (VCOM2019) in Tokyo, Videon founder and CEO Todd Erdley will discuss how recent advances in edge compute encoding technologies are enabling affordable, low-latency, interactive live streaming for a wide range of emerging markets and applications. Leveraging his uniquely rich expertise in pioneering foundational media technologies, Erdley will present "Low-Cost, Low-Latency, Interactive Live Streaming Powered by Edge Encoding" at 3:30 p.m. on July 17 in the Aomi Exhibition Hall.

"For many content producers, high latency and high cost are among the greatest challenges when launching and maintaining profitable live streaming services," said Erdley. "Radical new technologies and innovative standards are, however, transforming today's media marketplace, making affordable, low-delay, and easy-to-deploy live streaming over the public internet a reality."

Erdley's presentation will offer insight and analysis on current and future markets and will zoom in on use cases in specific new growth areas for affordable low-latency streaming capability, including game shows, live sports, and live auctions. The presentation will also cover the advantages of standards-based CMAF and HLS/DASH encoding and streaming, essential to maintaining quality of service while driving down latency to less than that of a traditional broadcast.

Videon has forged partnerships worldwide over the years with leading semiconductor companies and major OEMs to incorporate its technology solutions into millions of devices. Today, the company's edge compute encoding solutions, developed as part of the AWS Elemental technology partner network, fulfill a wide range of streaming video application needs, allowing for scaling from small building-to-building deployments to massive viewing audiences. By handling compute-intensive processes at the network edge rather than in the cloud, Videon's range of encoding solutions reduce video delay to levels below that of conventional television broadcasting.

For over 20 years, Erdley has identified critical market trends, working closely with customers and partners to ensure Videon's role worldwide as a developer of advanced, future-proof video streaming encoder solutions. Videon's current focus is working with leading semiconductor and cloud companies to capitalize on emerging market applications of live video streaming and its gradual replacement of traditional broadcast video distribution. Erdley graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with both bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering and remains an enthusiastic member of the Penn State community.

Further information about Erdley's presentation at the Video Communications Expo is available at https://reed-speaker.jp/Conference/201907/cbw/detail/?id=VCOM-S2&lang=jp.

