Clear-Com Releases Concert 2.7 Software Upgrade at the 2013 NAB Show

Latest Version Offers Distributed Interface Gateways and Unlimited, Multi-Access IP Communications Channels

Las Vegas, April 10,2013 ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communications systems, is releasing Version 2.7 of its ConcertTM Intercom-over-IP Communications Solution (Concert v2.7)at the 2013 NAB Show (Booth C8008). This latest software update provides users with the benefits of four-wire linking of external audio sources, secure/private networking and support for multiple Interface Gateway servers.

Clear-Com’s Concert provides a secure and scalable solution for providing high-quality voice communication between single or multi-site facilities over an IP infrastructure. The new upgrade supports an unlimited number of remote Interface Gateway servers and provides the ability to integrate external audio sources seamlessly, such as additional Clear-Com equipment or other third-party analog equipment. Concert v2.7 also provides improvements in the web-based management interface, making the system more user-friendly. Concert is designed to be highly configurable, enabling an intuitive point-and-click interface for mission-critical applications anywhere in the world.

“With the latest 2.7 upgrade to the Concert software, the system has further solidified its position as a top Intercom-over-IP solution,” says Peter Stallard, Senior Product Manager at Clear-Com. “In addition to its existing ability to integrate seamlessly with traditional intercom systems and external audio interfaces over standard IP networks, Concert v2.7 now allows users to incorporate external audio sources seamlessly on one connection. With the improvement of reliability and stability, Concert can function as a standalone system or as an audio communications bridge between locations around the world, with real-time, organized and secure collaboration between local and remote users.”

Providing an intuitive, point-and-click user interface and an ultra-low-latency audio, Concert is ideal for many communication applications, such as on-site field reporting. The system also provides remote access to existing intercom systems and serves as a connection between third-party audio devices. It also allows collaborative workgroups to intercommunicate instantly and reliably from anywhere in the world on any PC or Mac with a LAN, WAN or Internet connection.

Based on the proprietary I.V.Core Technology, Concert’s enhanced audio features deliver crystal-clear audio and non-blocking communications over a standard LAN or Internet connection between local and remote users. It offers non-blocking and instant point-to-point or point-to-multipoint voice communications and conferencing from any personal computer. For times when a microphone is unavailable or a quiet space is needed, the system also offers listen-only and instant-messaging facilities

