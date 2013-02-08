SMPTE Products at the 2013 NAB Show:

New SMPTE Digital Library

Throughout the 2013 NAB Show, SMPTE will showcase the newly launched SMPTE digital library, which enables users to search and access content including the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal (1916 to the present), the society's conference proceedings, and the full suite of SMPTE standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. Available on the HighWire online platform at library.smpte.org, the SMPTE digital library provides onestop access to SMPTE resources, informing professionals about the latest technology and industry research as they happen. Integrated search functionality allows users to expand their search across the entire SMPTE content set, and results reveal the number of hits and the source of the information. The repository is accessible to SMPTE members and nonmember subscribers around the world, including academic and corporate libraries, and members of the media. In-depth demonstrations may be arranged in advance.

SMPTE CamBook(R) 3

SMPTE's CamBook(R) 3 is a precision tool designed to help users optimize image quality with ease and speed. With this convenient tool, engineers can align and set up cameras to REC 709, compare/match camera makes and models, and test lenses for colorimetry and resolution. In production, the CamBook 3 helps users select the best camera for the job and serves as a useful reference both on set and in post for color correction of images. The SMPTE-branded book is essentially three charts bound into one product. It features a number of popular DSC test elements, including the CamAlign(TM) colorbar/grayscale with "SpectroGray" patented spectrophotometrically neutral grayscale, a 12-chip colorbar with four standard skin tones, resolution trumpets, and both 16:9 and 4:3 framing lines. Additional DSC test elements include three "matte" reference chips (18 percent gray, DSC Warm, and 90 percent CamWhite), as well as a DSC BackFocus Pattern, all of which were previously unavailable in any CamBook.

SMPTE OneShot(TM) Pocket Chart

Offered in a SMPTE-branded protective case, the DSC Labs OneShot(TM) pocket chart provides all of the color and luminance information necessary to match and reproduce color in dailies footage. When the chart is captured on camera, it serves as a reference that allows colors to be adjusted quickly and accurately to match the look predetermined by the director of photography. Printed with a matte surface that reduces glare, the OneShot chart can be incorporated into a shot with minimal reconfiguration of cameras and lighting. As a result, this pocket tool gives users a fast means of maintaining the right look and feel for motion images, even in high pressure, time-sensitive shooting environments. As the name suggests, the overall size of 6.25 inches by 3.75 inches can actually fit in your pocket. A lanyard is also included for convenience.

"At the 2013 NAB Show we will highlight an array of convenient tools and resources for motion-imaging professionals. We're particularly excited to showcase the powerful search capabilities within the rich SMPTE digital library, which offers unprecedented access to valuable SMPTE material for today's media ecosystems as well as ancillary industries such as military, security, and healthcare." -- Barbara H. Lange, executive director of SMPTE

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the broadband, broadcast, cinema, and IT disciplines. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 600 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. SMPTE members include motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students from around the world. Information on joining SMPTE is available at https://www.smpte.org/join.