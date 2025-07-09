SMPTE Opens Early Bird Registration for Media Technology Summit

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has opened early-bird registration for the Media Technology Summit, which will take place in a new location—the Pasadena (Calif.) Convention Center.

MTS2025 kicks off Monday, Oct. 13, with a full day featuring the latest in live-event broadcasting technology and workflows.

Technical sessions begin on Tuesday, Oct. 14, with a diverse range of sessions covering topics from cloud production and immersive media to standards development and practical case studies.

On Thursday, SMPTEsaid MTS2025 will offer sessions highlighting the constantly-evolving role of AI in media technology.

MTS2025 will also feature the Super Session on the Color Track, which will take a deep dive into how color science is reshaping imaging workflows.

Registration is available here. More information on the schedule is available here.