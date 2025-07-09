SMPTE Opens Early Bird Registration for Media Technology Summit
MTS2025 kicks off Oct. 13 with a full day featuring the latest in live-event broadcasting technology and workflows
The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has opened early-bird registration for the Media Technology Summit, which will take place in a new location—the Pasadena (Calif.) Convention Center.
MTS2025 kicks off Monday, Oct. 13, with a full day featuring the latest in live-event broadcasting technology and workflows.
Technical sessions begin on Tuesday, Oct. 14, with a diverse range of sessions covering topics from cloud production and immersive media to standards development and practical case studies.
On Thursday, SMPTEsaid MTS2025 will offer sessions highlighting the constantly-evolving role of AI in media technology.
MTS2025 will also feature the Super Session on the Color Track, which will take a deep dive into how color science is reshaping imaging workflows.
Registration is available here. More information on the schedule is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.