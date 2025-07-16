SMPTE Forms Study Group on Content Provenance and Authenticity In Media

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers today introduced its Content Provenance and Authenticity (CPA) in Media Study Group (SG).

The study group will assess how current content provenance and authenticity technologies affect media production and distribution. One key focus will be on the carriage of content provenance information in MXF files due to an urgent industry need, SMPTE said.

“The CPA SG was established at a critical juncture, as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly integrated into media production,” Thomas Bause Mason, SMPTE’s director of standards and head of the CPA in Media Study Group, said.

“In this evolving landscape, ensuring that audiences can trust the authenticity of the content they consume is more important than ever,” he said. “The SG will explore how CPA-related information can be transported effectively and securely across today’s professional media infrastructure.”

The project will identify content provenance and authenticity technologies and areas of work and activities in other professional media organizations. It will make recommendations on where SMPTE can update existing standards or create new ones to support the flow of content provenance and authenticity information. The group will also gather use cases and requirements as well as summarize its findings and recommendations in one or more study group reports, SMPTE said.

The group includes representatives of the SMPTE standards community from Ross Video, Sony, Adobe, the European Broadcasting Union and Metaglue.

More information is available on the SMPTE website.