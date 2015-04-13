New MLB Studio 21 Replays on Orad TD Control

April 10, 2015 -- April 6, 2015 marked Major League Baseball’s Opening Day as well as the debut of MLB Network’s brand new Studio 21. The 8,000-square foot Studio 21, named in honor of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente, will be home to three daily studio shows: the new regular season morning show “MLB Central,” “MLB Now,” and “Quick Pitch.”

Studio 21 features more than 1,100 12x16 LED tiles installed in different configurations for a total of 1,400 square feet of video wall displays. All content displayed on the video walls and traditional plasma monitors is processed by Orad’s TD Control system, which enables a single operator to manage all studio display content through a simple to operate touch screen GUI. The largest of the display walls is a 14x25 foot LED wall, which is being fed content at 4K resolution from the Orad HDVG4 render engine. Orad’s TD Control offers real-time 3D graphics and transitions, as well as full program/preview confidence monitoring required for such a complex studio.

MLB Network worked with Orad, Big Studios and Motion Path to design a combination of augmented-reality graphics and what the network is terming “extended-studio perception,” which refers to pieces of the set that act as windows with large LED displays behind the scenery.

“We plan to enhance depth by putting images in the displays that ‘extend’ the set, such as ballpark interiors, exteriors, or other outdoor or indoor images,” explains Mark Haden, VP of Engineering and IT for MLB Network. “These LED walls will track the jib’s movements in a spatially correct way. The perception is that we are inside a space with a breathtaking view. The studio will appear gigantic and the depth breathtaking.”

The Orad TD Control system was integrated with the LED wall systems by AVDS, and the motion tracking telemetry of the jib camera sent to the Orad engines with a solution manufactured by Stype Grip.

About Orad

Orad is a leading worldwide provider of 3D Graphics systems for broadcast, and will be displaying its TD Control and Augmented-Reality systems in booth SL6317 at the NAB Convention in Las Vegas April 13-16, 2015. www.orad.tv

About MLB Network

MLB Network is the ultimate television destination for baseball fans, featuring the multiple Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight, live regular season and Postseason game telecasts, original programming, highlights, and insights and analysis from the best in the business, including Bob Costas, Peter Gammons, Jim Kaat, Al Leiter, Harold Reynolds and Tom Verducci. MLB Network debuted on January 1, 2009 in a record-setting 50 million homes and is currently distributed in approximately 70 million homes throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information and to find MLB Network in your area, go to www.MLBNetwork.com.

For further information contact:

Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ofir Benovici

Vice President Marketing

ofirb@orad.tv

####