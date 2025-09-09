Sport Nation Powers Taps Lawo and Densitron for New Broadcast Studio

Sport Nation in Auckland has unveiled a brand-new, state-of-the-art broadcast studio that includes a variety of solutions and technologies from Lawo and Densitron.

Professional Audio & Television (PAT) designed and delivered the technical backbone for the studio that combines a cutting-edge audio infrastructure with intuitive studio control and a sleek new look for multiplatform broadcasting.

Sport Nation is a dedicated sports radio and digital media platform based in Auckland, New Zealand that broadcasts live shows, podcasts and video content. The new studios strengthen Sport Nation’s radio operations and its ability to create content across multiple platforms – from live radio and social media to on-demand video and television.

At the heart of the new installation are Lawo’s diamond radio consoles. The 18-fader desks offer motorized precision, high-resolution displays and flexible configuration options that provide operators and presenters with customizable workflows.

These consoles are supported by Lawo’s Power Cores, which provide the DSP horsepower and extensive I/O to handle mixing, routing and audio processing across the facility. For maximum flexibility, the studios also feature Lawo’s VisTool touchscreen interfaces and crystal Clear virtual consoles, enabling intuitive control and remote-ready operations from any workstation, Lawo reported.

Studio control and branding feature a Densitron IDS system, which manages everything from studio signage and lighting to clocks, countdowns and camera triggers. To give presenters fast and tactile control, Densitron ProDecks were installed, allowing on-air talent to adjust microphones, headphones and talkback channels instantly, without breaking the flow of a live show.

Behind the scenes, PAT designed and delivered the technical backbone that ensures the new studios are future-ready. Arista switch fabric now underpins the IP infrastructure, providing resilient, high-bandwidth connectivity. And iHSE KVM systems give operators seamless, low-latency access to critical computers and applications from anywhere in the facility.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this project and the collaboration with Professional Audio & Television and its manufacturers,” explained Michael Tompkins, head of technology at Entain Media, the operators of Sport Nation. “Having a trusted local technology partner on the ground in New Zealand who understands both our requirements and the solutions has been invaluable in ensuring a smooth and successful implementation.”

Riccardo Ball, radio host and executive producer at Sport Nation, added that "Mike, Steve and the crew at PAT have done an amazing job in our new studios, such an upgrade to our previous facilities. Not only does it look killer but it enables us to create content that wouldn’t have been possible before. The content we're creating, and the technology solutions we're using are on-par with any studio anywhere. Seamless integration between traditional radio, social media and even TV content, is now possible. This is huge for the brands we represent in New Zealand."

For PAT, the project is another milestone in their ongoing collaboration with Entain. “This project represents yet another chapter in the highly successful collaboration between Entain and PAT,” explained Mike Heard, head of technology at PAT. “We are proud to have supported Sport Nation with world-class technology and services that will enhance their broadcasting capabilities for years to come.”