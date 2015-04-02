Pico Digital to Showcase Future-Proof CONDOR CATV Headend System and X-Digital Radio Distribution Platform at the 2015 NAB Show

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- March 25, 2015 -- Pico Digital Inc., a worldwide leader in providing comprehensive multimedia delivery solutions to customers in the broadcast, cable, satellite, and broadband markets, today announced that the company will exhibit future-proof solutions for both cable systems and radio networks at the 2015 NAB Show, taking place April 11-16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For cable operators, Pico Digital's CONDOR cable TV headend system and set-top box platform will be on display, in addition to the company's PD1600 ultracompact headend in a box. For radio operators, Pico Digital will highlight powerful headends and satellite/IP receivers from its X-Digital radio distribution platform.

In booth SU5324 at the 2015 NAB Show -- the world's largest electronic media show covering the creation, management, and delivery of content across all platforms -- cable operators who have struggled to transition away from analog TV or dead-end digital technologies will see how they can give their subscribers the digital media experience they expect at a much lower cost than they imagined with Pico Digital's CONDOR platform. An affordable solution for cable systems of every size, the upgradeable CONDOR system allows operators to efficiently convert to all-digital today to meet their subscribers' entertainment and connectivity needs -- such as HDTV channels, secure adult entertainment, and high-speed broadband Internet -- while enabling the simple addition of new services over time with Pico Digital's future-proof middleware.

The company will also highlight a wide range of products for customizing the CONDOR system to meet any operator's needs, including the high-density PD1000 HD encoder modulation system and PD6IP six-channel MPEG-2 IP encoder; VMX1-1, VMX3-1, and HD-2 HD QAM set-top boxes; and the DOCSIS 3.0 miniCMTS (mini cable modem termination system) with support for up to 400 DOCSIS 2.0 modems. In addition, Pico Digital will showcase the industry's most innovative headend. The PD1600 ultracompact headend in a box offers the performance and functionality of a traditional multirack headend within a compact 5-RU form factor, extending the reach of satellite and cable operators into the local networks of hotels and other hospitality venues.

For radio networks of any size, Pico Digital's X-Digital radio distribution platform enables the delivery, scheduling, and playout of live programs and prerecorded content, via satellite or the Internet, to radio stations throughout the world for AM/FM and/or streaming broadcast. At the 2015 NAB Show, the company's X-Digital6 network and content management system will be on display. Ideal for larger networks, the unit enables full control of remote stations and sites, allowing users to manage and schedule devices, content distribution, and playout.

For smaller networks, Pico Digital will highlight its X-Digital Xpress, which provides a low-cost replacement for aging one- or two-channel SCPC systems that require live playout. The unit includes encoding/encapsulation at the transmission center and satellite receivers for remote stations. Also on display will be the company's professional DVB-S/S2 and IP audio receivers, which decode live or prerecorded content from satellite or Internet feeds. The devices' advanced features and storage capabilities allow users to insert seamlessly localized ads, programs, or other content.

More information about the 2015 NAB Show is available at www.nabshow.com.

About Pico Digital

Pico Digital is an international telecommunications technology company serving radio and television broadcasters, content providers, hospitality, and commercial markets in more than 30 countries. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company is privately held and dedicated to developing best-in-class communication products, systems, and services. Pico Digital products are designed and manufactured in San Diego, California. Additional information about Pico Digital Inc. is available at www.picodigital.com.