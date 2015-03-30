Haivision Showcases Media Management and Streaming Solutions at NAB Show

At the NAB Show 2015,Haivision will exhibit media management and streaming solutions that help broadcasters and enterprises contribute, manage and distribute media content for backhaul, monitoring, and online live video publishing.

Live Backhaul & Distribution at Less Cost: Haivision’s backhaul and streaming solutions, the Makito X, Haivision Media Gateway and SRT technology, bring broadcasters a cost-effective alternative to satellite or MPLS networks for live video transport. Using low cost, readily available Internet connections, broadcasters can now transport secure, low latency, HD video, to and from remote production venues.

Advanced Live Encoding/Transcoding - HEVC: Haivision will demonstrate how its HEVC solutions provide efficient video compression for low-latency, high quality video transport over the most constrained networks.

Broadcast Monitoring: The Furnace IPTV system provides broadcasters with uninterrupted, secure access to in-house and external live broadcast feeds on desktops and displays throughout a facility, so that live content decisions can be made at a moments notice.

Online Video Publishing: Whether broadcasting a live event to audiences around the world or publishing on-demand video assets across internal portals, company websites and social media platforms, the Haivision Video Cloud helps enterprises automate their workflows and get the right content, to the right audience, on any device.

Record, Manage and Share: Haivision’s Calypso, a platform for multi-source recording and distribution, helps enterprise, medical, education, government and professional sports organizations record and share live and on-demand video for training, research and situational awareness.

Haivision will exhibit these solutions at the Renaissance Hotel (Paramount Room, 2nd floor) from April 13-16. For more information about Haivision at the NAB Show, visit: http://www.haivision.com/news-events/events/nab-2015.