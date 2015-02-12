CueScript Announces Two New Appointments

LONDON —CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlotte Latham and Joanne Pizzoferro. After a year of extraordinary growth for the company, the appointments of these roles signify CueScript’s continued success and commitment to its customers and distribution partners.

“We are delighted to announce the addition of Charlotte and Joanne, which will certainly help support CueScript’s internal infrastructure as we prepare for another promising year of sales and further expanding our network of customers and distributors,” says Brian Larter, Managing Director of CueScript. “Both of these appointments bring their respective experience to roles that are necessary for our next phase of business. Michael [Accardi] and I are very pleased to welcome Charlotte and Joanne to our growing team.”

Latham joins the CueScript team as the Manager of Sales and Operations, with 13 years of industry experience in various aspects of sales in the broadcast space. Her primary responsibilities in the past have included overseeing international sales and distributors as International Sales Manager at prompting manufacturer AutoScript, and later the role of Rental Manager, which led to the duties of attending events and managing a team in charge of sourcing to several primetime television programs such as X Factor, The Graham Norton Show and The Brit Awards among others. In her new role, Latham will continue to use her proficiency in sales to assist with overseeing the growing company and customer base.

Pizzoferro comes from serving as the General Manager at Autoscript, where she was accountable for managing the day-to-day running of various departments. Such responsibilities included managing budgets, financial forecasts and year end audit work, recruiting, training, overseeing staff welfare, and maintaining relationships with clients and suppliers. In her new role as Manager of Group Finance, Pizzoferro will use her experience from 16 years in the industry in supporting the entire team with her management skills.