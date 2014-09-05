Harmonic to Showcase Advanced Cable Edge Architectures and Virtualized Video Infrastructure at 2014 SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 4, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will demonstrate its vision for the future of cable television at the 2014 SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R), booth 363. Harmonic's advanced cable edge, encoding, and stream processing solutions and technologies enable operators to easily migrate to a delivery architecture that is more flexible, scalable, and dense, with lower TCO. As the market leader in pay-TV encoders, IPTV headends, multiscreen transcoding, and cable edgeQAMs, Harmonic sets the benchmark for affordable video delivery, enabling operators to provide viewers with amazing video experiences on every screen.

"We're entering a new era of video delivery. With Ultra HD on the horizon, cable operators need video infrastructure solutions that will enable them to be agile and efficient as they roll out next-generation services," said Peter Alexander, chief marketing officer, Harmonic. "Key highlights at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo will be our new VOS architecture, the industry's only solution that enables completely virtualized video processing infrastructure for broadcast and multiscreen, and the new NSG Exo, one of the first CMTS systems to support a Distributed Access Architecture."

Featured demonstrations at the Harmonic booth will include:

-Advanced cable edge architectures, featuring the new NSG(TM) Exo distributed CCAP system and industry-leading QAM density on the NSG Pro CCAP system. The new NSG Exo solution supports a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) utilizing deep fiber networks, providing CMTS capabilities today. The NSG Exo solution delivers triple play services onto coax cabling using a single, low-power device, enabling multiple types of service providers to optimize delivery to multiple-dwelling-units, hospitality facilities, and educational campuses.

-A virtualized video infrastructure featuring Harmonic's new VOS(TM) architecture. VOS is a powerful, extensible platform that redefines the future of video production and delivery by enabling virtualized media processing across the entire video delivery chain. Based on VOS, Harmonic's new Electra XVM(TM) virtualized media processor integrates real-time encoding for broadcast and multiscreen, high-quality branding and graphics, and transport stream playout, to offer users unparalleled function integration, increased operational flexibility, and unlimited scalability.

-An optimized broadcast and multiscreen delivery workflow powered by Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM) technology and the ProMedia(R) Origin packager/streaming media server. This multiscreen solution simplifies the delivery of IP video including live, VOD, and time-shift TV services to first and second screens while providing groundbreaking video quality and bandwidth efficiency for SD, HD, and Ultra HD formats.

-Powerful video processing featuring blackout management, splicing, and any-to-any transcoding capabilities with the ProStream(R) with ACE(R) high-density stream processor and transcoder. The ProStream with ACE processor provides operators with a straightforward and cost-effective way to generate a return on their multiscreen investment.

Speaking engagements will include:

-On Sept. 22 from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Thierry Fautier, vice president of solutions and strategy at Harmonic, will present "Virtualized Video Encoding Infrastructure: A Real-World Perspective." During the presentation, Fautier will describe how cable operators can achieve agility through virtualization.

-On Sept. 24 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Fautier will present "Delivering IP to All Screens." The presentation examines how, together, multicast and unicast technologies provide cable operators with the best of both worlds for multiscreen video delivery.

-On Sept. 24 from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., Tom Lattie, vice president of product management at Harmonic, will present "The Evolution of Broadcast Video Infrastructures." The presentation will describe the benefits of a software vs. hardware approach for video encoding.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Electra XVM(TM), NSG(TM) Exo, NSG Pro, ProMedia(R) Origin, ProStream(R) with ACE(R), PURE Compression Engine(TM), and VOS(TM) products. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these products may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the products may not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as cost effectiveness, bandwidth efficiency, groundbreaking video quality, simplified delivery, easy migration to more flexible, scalable, and dense delivery architecture, affordable video delivery, amazing video experiences, operational flexibility, agility, and unlimited scalability.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2013, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.