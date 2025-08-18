ATSC, Dielectric, Triveni Digital Prep For SET Expo 2025

SAO PAULA Brazil—ATSC will show the latest range of ATSC 3.0 developments supporting Brazil’s DTV+ next-generation broadcast system at SET (the Brazilian Society of Television Engineering) Expo 2025, which opens tomorrow an concludes Aug. 21 at the Anhembi District Convention Center.

During the largest gathering of broadcasting, media, and entertainment executives in Latin America Cleverlogic/ETRI, DigiCAP/MaruENG, ENENSYS Technologies, HCLTech and MBC will demo their technologies for the DTV+ transition in the ATSC booth. Dielectric and Triveni Digital will exhibit their DTV+ solutions in their own booths.

“ATSC’s presence at SET Expo 2025 marks a pivotal moment in the adoption of ATSC 3.0, particularly in Latin America, and offers a great opportunity for the organization to meet with its growing membership and other influencers in the region,” said ATSC president Madeleine Noland. “The event highlights how the standard’s inherent extensibility –designed from its inception with evolving needs in mind—makes it ideally suited to serve Brazil’s DTV+ initiative. From multi-antenna delivery to advanced spectral efficiency, these innovations collectively represent the next evolution in broadcast technology.”

“Brazil’s TV 3.0 initiative is one of the most ambitious and forward-looking broadcast projects in the world, and SET Expo provides an essential venue to showcase how ATSC 3.0 technologies are being customized and deployed to support it. The demonstrations in our exhibit reflect the power, flexibility, and international reach of ATSC 3.0, and we’re proud to stand alongside our members and partners as we help enable the future of broadcasting in Brazil and beyond,” Noland said.

Noland will speak this evening on the eve of the expo during the “Internationalization of the Standard – from Alaska to Patagonia” panel during the SET Expo 2025 Technology Congress at 5 p.m.



ATSC booth demos will include:

Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) and Cleverlogic, demoing advanced ATSC 3.0 MIMO extension technology, featuring real-time RF signal transmission and reception using a fully integrated FPGA-based system and support for Layered Division Multiplexing (LDM), Multiple Input, Multiple Output (MIMO) and Transmitter Identification (TxID).

DigiCAP, featuring its DigiCaster air chain featuring VVC+LCEVC and MPEG-H encoder support complemented by a Spectrum Resource Management (SRM) system that optimizes Physical Layer Pipes (PLP) and maintains high quality of service (QoS).

HCLTech, showing its Broadcast Core Network featuring an Agentic AI framework to empower broadcasters to monetize spectrum, delivering advanced datacasting and managing media intelligently.

ENENSYS Technologies, which will unveil an end-to-end DTV+/TV 3.0 transmission solution supporting UHD, immersive audio, datacasting and emergency alerts—an interoperable system that includes MediaCast ATSC, SmartGate ATSC and Vortex III to enable MIMO, LDM and TxID.

Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. (MBC), demonstrating a broadcast-based Enhanced GPS system offering centimeter-level position accuracy.

Cleverlogic and Kathrein will sponsor receptions at the ATSC exhibit on Aug. 19 and 20 at 5 p.m., respectively.

During the expo, Dielectric will be highlighting its new partnership with Foccus Digital, a Brazilian company specializing in integration of transmission and production solutions.

The companies will join forces to supply a broad array of TV and FM radio projects, including low-power systems, with Foccus Digital’s full-service approach across distribution, integration and local service, Dielectric said.

During the show, Dielectric will preview a new ATSC 3.0 antenna and filter developed for the Brazilian DTV market, it said.

Dielectric’s development of a new specialized ATSC 3.0 antenna will support Foccus Digital’s efforts for the latter, providing their in-country sales with a dual-input solution built to deliver “TV 3.0” services within Brazil’s 300MHz band. Dielectric’s new TEM Series MIMO antenna will adapt the same horizontal and vertical polarization ratio of its other ATSC 3.0 antennas to improve mobile penetration and increase data throughout, it said.

Triveni Digital will exhibit its comprehensive TV 3.0 lineup during the expo, including its advanced broadcast chain, service delivery and quality assurance solutions.

The company’s product suite simplifies broadcast chain orchestration, enhancing service quality assurance and streamlining configuration management. Triveni will also demonstrate support for BAMT and BALD tables in GuideBuilder XM, MIMO/LDM capabilities in its Broadcast Gateway and cloud deployment options across its TV 3.0 product line.

Triveni Digital will feature its Station Manager, which simplifies configuration management and orchestration of broadcast chain elements. Station Manager offers centralized control of diverse workflows, including virtual channels, with support for both on-premises and cloud deployments, it said.

The company will demo its StreamScope XM family, which includes a stream analyzer, monitor and enterprise-wide Service Quality Assurance product. Designed to support TV 3.0 environments, StreamScope XM provides real-time diagnostics and quality assurance for ROUTE, MMTP, and STLTP streams, it said.

See ATSC at SET Expo 2025 Booth 25.

See Dielectric at SET Expo 2025 Booth 33C.

See Triveni Digital at SET Expo 2025 Booth P20.

More information is available on the ATSC , Dielectric and Triveni Digital websites.

(Editor’s note: The Brazilian initiative to identify the technologies upon which to build the nation’s next-generation broadcast system has been and is referred to as “TV 3.0.” The nation’s new broadcast system, which includes the ATSC 3.0 physical layer and other components of the standards suite, is now called “DTV+.”)