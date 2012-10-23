Anton/Bauer Introduces New Lithium-Ion Battery With Unrivaled Capacity

DIONIC HD Offers Longer Cycle Life, Updated RealTime Display

SHELTON, CT, OCTOBER 23, 2012 — To continue meeting the growing power needs of professionals utilizing the latest digital cinema cameras, Anton/Bauer has introduced the new DIONIC HD battery. This is the newest lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) battery from Anton/Bauer, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Part of the company’s Logic Series® batteries, the DIONIC HD powers high-current applications in a lightweight and robust package, making it ideal for digital cinema cameras such as the Sony F65, RED cameras, ARRI Alexa, the Vision Research Phantom series and more.

Delivering up to 10 amps of power, the DIONIC HD is a 183Wh battery featuring special-application Li-Ion cell technology. It incorporates the company’s latest software architecture and improved LCD for superior safety and reliability in the most extreme environmental conditions. Weighing 40 percent less than a NiCad or NiMH battery, the DIONIC HD has 25 percent more capacity and will run a 30-watt camera, monitors and multiple accessories for more than six hours.

“The introduction of the DIONIC HD furthers Anton/Bauer’s commitment to working closely with key cell manufacturers to provide the highest cell quality to our customers,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of product development, Anton/Bauer. “Designed from the most innovative lithium-Ion cell technologies, the new DIONIC HD is generation six. It provides unrivaled capacities and a longer cycle life, with an extended warranty of three years.”

The new DIONIC HD also includes the company’s new enhanced RealTime® display. Simple and easy to understand, the RealTime display indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously, without requiring setup. The display incorporates readouts of hours, minutes and remaining capacity, making battery change decisions quick and easy. What’s more, its motion-detection feature incorporates a sleep mode setting that reduces battery self-discharge, allowing for extended periods of storage with minimal capacity loss. The battery can be “awakened” by the built-in motion sensor. These patented features offer confidence for the camera operator.

For more information on traveling with Li-Ion batteries, please visit www.antonbauer.com or call (203) 929-1100.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film and medical technology industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount system, InterActive chargers and Logic Series batteries such as the HyTRON 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight 2, ElipZ, CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.