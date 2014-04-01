Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) ENG Motorcycle Goes Full Throttle at NAB 2014

Fully Functional News Chopper Provides Unprecedented On-Location Coverage

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 1, 2014—Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group's Videocom Division and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets, introduces a fully functional ENG motorcycle at the 2014 NAB Show (Booth C6025and OE1344). Featuring IMT's NucommCPTx-II Compact Portable Transmitter(CPTx-II), the motorcycle news vehicle is on display at IMT's outdoor booth throughout the duration of the show.

The CPTx-II RF video transmitter is fastened on a Kawasaki KLR650 SE, a simple, easy to maintain, dual-sport motorcycle that is the choice of many broadcast stations. A camera can be mounted on the motorcycle or an ENG camera can be used by the reporter to capture images on the move. This new ENG motorcycle gives television stations added mobility in the field, as it can more easily navigate through congested and high-traffic city locations. The ENG motorcycle gets reporters to the scene faster so that they can catch a developing story on the move or even capture the drama of a race from within. IMT's complete integrated ENG motorcycle system is designed to ensure convenient deployment as the transmitter is waterproof, lightweight and can be quickly transferred from one vehicle to another. The system can be modified to fit nearly any motorbike. It can also be quickly deployed from a motorcycle to any ENG vehicle or used as a portable transmitter.

"We are thrilled to roll out our brand-new ENG motorcycle at NAB 2014," says IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. "The new ENG motorcycle will provide improved mobile capabilities and give broadcasters a competitive advantage and flexibility, as they can now provide viewers with unprecedented on-location coverage. The durability and small form factor of the CPTx-II allows broadcasters to access and cover stories that traditional ENG trucks cannot. We welcome all of those in attendance at NAB to come see this amazing next-generation news vehicle for themselves."

IMT's Nucomm CPTx-II is a lightweight RF video transmitter that delivers HD/SD output at up to eight watts in 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The CPTx-II is ideal for covering motorcycle and bicycle races, marathons, triathlons and other fast-paced, high-speed ENG/OB events using such smaller on-course vehicles as cars, motorcycles and even bicycles. The CPTx-II was designed to offer exceptional RF performance and ease of operation. Instead of "run and shoot," motorcycles and other smaller ENG/OB and production vehicles now are "run and transmit."

The CPTx-II supports video/audio/data/telemetry with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7, and 8MHz. In addition to the small size, the unit has very low latency and a low power consumption. It weighs about three kilograms and comes with a variety of mounts, including special mounts for motorcycles. The maneuverability of a motorcycle fitted with video transmission capability offers significant advantages, especially in congested cities, as the camera can get onto roads and into locations that might be too narrow for a traditional vehicle to navigate safely, bringing the reporter first to the news scene.

IMT is offering show attendees special NAB pricing for the purchase of both the complete ENG motorcycle solution as well as for the individual sale of its Nucomm CPTx-II. In addition to IMT's outdoor location, the company will have several of its award-winning products on display inside Central Hall (Booth C6025).



About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group's Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at:www.vitecgroup.com.