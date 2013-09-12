FOX to Host IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' Training in October

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Sept. 11, 2013 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that FOX will host the next session of its "Bridging the Gap" technical training program. Scheduled to take place Oct. 25-26 at the FOX studios in Los Angeles, Calif., the comprehensive two-day seminar aims to resolve the knowledge gap between IT technologists and video specialists in order to maximize a broadcast organization's operational efficiency. The session will be open to FOX employees as well as to the general public.

Taught by well-known broadcast industry experts Wes Simpson and John Luff, "Bridging the Gap" training is ideal for engineers and senior level technicians responsible for designing, upgrading, and maintaining broadcast facilities. After completing the course, attendees will have gained a deeper understanding of a wide range of current and emerging technologies used in broadcast facilities -- including baseband digital video transport, video servers, data networking for broadcast facilities, metadata, archiving, and video compression -- enabling them to resolve day-to-day issues more efficiently. Attendees receive a printed copy of the course materials featuring detailed diagrams and tables for future reference. IEEE continuing education credits are available to those who complete the course.

Each seminar accommodates 30 or more attendees at a cost of $395 per attendee. Sessions can be hosted privately by a broadcast organization or can be open to the public. Host organizations may be entitled to receive a discount on student tuition, and IEEE BTS members receive a 5-percent discount toward tuition.

Online registration for the seminar is now open and can be accessed at http://www.cvent.com/d/84q721. The IEEE BTS will be announcing other similar seminars coming up later this year shortly.

For more information about attending or hosting the IEEE BTS' "Bridging the Gap" technical training program, please contact Amy Reeder, technical community program specialist, via phone at +1 732 562 5416 or by emailing her at a.reeder@ieee.org. Additional information is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, N.J.

