Thomson Video Networks Announces Key Enhancements for Industry-Leading ViBE(TM) CP6000 Contribution Platform

RENNES, France -- Aug. 22, 2013 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced significant new enhancements to its ViBE(TM) CP6000 premium multi-channel video contribution platform. Ideal for satellite and IP telecom contribution and primary distribution applications, the ViBE CP6000 now features a new DVB-S/S2/DSNG satellite modulator board as well as multiplexing and de-multiplexing built into both chassis. Also, the ViBE CP6000 is now available in both 1RU and half-rack configurations.

"When the ViBE CP6000 was introduced last year, it broke new ground as a dedicated, multi-format, high-performance platform with unmatched compression performance and MPEG-4 4:2:2 10-bit support. Much more than an encoder or decoder, the ViBE CP6000 is a future-proof solution for top-quality live video contribution, designed to optimize customer investment and minimize the cost of ownership," said Christophe Delahousse, president of Thomson Video Networks. "These latest enhancements deliver even greater operational flexibility and a lower cost-per-channel. For instance, with the new half-rack chassis and the hot-swappable DVB-S/S2/DSNG modulator module, customers are able to save rack space without compromising video quality in a space-constrained environment such as live event coverage."

Until now, the typical contribution environment has required multiple solutions from multiple vendors, but the ViBE CP6000 integrates multiplexing, multiple reconfigurable encoding or decoding capabilities, and up-to-the-minute DVB-S/S2/DSNG modulator technology into a single 1RU or half-RU rack. The 1RU chassis supports an industry-leading eight channels of video and the half-rack version supports four channels, with both providing encoding or decoding in formats from MPEG-2 SD 4:2:0 up to MPEG-4 4:2:2 10-bit. Four hot-swappable slots in the 1RU version and two hot-swappable slots in the half-RU chassis enable fast and easy exchange of encoder/decoder modules without disturbing channels in use.

Also hot-swappable, the DVB-S/S2/DSNG satellite modulator board is available for both the 1RU and half-RU ViBE CP6000 chassis, and a simple software upgrade enables the system to support the latest DVB-S2 extensions. With the built-in multiplexing capabilities, operators can multiplex up to eight channels and send them over IP, ASI, or satellite via the modulator board.

The 1RU ViBE CP6000 featuring multiple, configurable encoder and decoder capabilities is currently available. The multiplexer, modulator board, and half-rack chassis will be available in Q4 2013. For more information about the ViBE CP6000 and other Thomson Video Networks products, visit www.thomson-networks.com.

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest-possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small handheld devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ViBECP6000Codec.zip

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) CP6000 Contribution Platform