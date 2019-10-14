TAG Video Systems Returns to NAB Show NY with new strategy of “Zer0 Friction”

One Product, One Price, for all major Broadcast and Media applications that meets all Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewer needs anywhere, anytime. Company announces plans to share the secret of serving the entire video ecosystem with one solution at annual event.

New York, NY -- October 11, 2019 -- TAG Video Systems, the world leader in integrated software-based IP Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewer solutions, is driving the conversation in a different direction, and instead of keeping it under wraps, they’ve announced plans to shout it to the industry. Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Joyce says it’s time to share the secret of how TAG serves the entire video ecosystem with one solution, one price, anywhere, anytime, and he’s using NAB Show New York 2019 as his stage.

“We’ve always concentrated on the product itself, but no longer,” Joyce explained. “90% of the people in this industry think of TAG as just another Multiviewer company. This has been our mistake. We are now pivoting the conversation from the product itself to its unique ability to provide Probing, Monitoring, and Multiviewing across the entire video ecosystem (Live production, Playout, Delivery and OTT). Even our long-term customers are not aware of all the features available to them and how they can unleash the power of a product they already have. And what better place to drive the conversation than at NAB New York.”

At NAB NY TAG will be demonstrating its unique platform, the world’s first and only 100% Software, 100% IP solution capable of running on standard off-the-shelf-hardware for all four primary video applications: Live Production, Playout, Distribution and OTT. TAG CEO Abe Zerbib noted that the needs of all four applications are very different and said, “Each application has its own set of challenges but can easily be managed within the same software platform in an IP environment. We can truly serve all four broadcast applications with our product and one license, and our team is consistently developing feature sets for each to enhance the user experience.”

Joyce added, “With the quick adoption of IP workflows, we need to remove the traditional barriers NOT just technologically, but also operationally and commercially. TAG will now offer ONE price for a product that can meet the diverse needs of the broadcast ecosystem and allow the customer to make the decision regarding what features they want to deploy at what location and time. What we call Zer0 Friction. This has never been done before in our industry and we believe TAG is leading the way for how all solutions will be offered in our industry once they are 100% IP, 100% Software 100% COTS.”

NAB NY will also be the first major US Trade Show where TAG will be demonstrating its platform with double capacity, which is critical when dealing with uncompressed 2110 IP inputs and outputs. Doubling the capacity decreases the overall hardware required, increases the ROI, and also results in reduced latency to one frame per second, or less – an important feature for live production. Doubling the capacity for the exact same price ……Zer0 Friction.

TAG’s 100% software approach is the world’s first system that combines monitoring of compressed and un-compressed signals on the same screen for all four primary video disciplines - and runs on off-the-shelf hardware. It’s allowed broadcasters to break away from purpose-built hardware and truly leverage the scale and agility that comes with software-deployed IP solutions while still delivering a low latency solution. TAG’s advanced software skills also allowed it to break the software / bandwidth / timing limitations of ST 2110 in COTS hardware and has brought a high-density solution with multiple 100GE interfaces and support for ST-2022-7 network redundancy.

TAG’s cross-application solution is currently supporting over 40,000 channels successfully in facilities around the globe underscoring the adoption of the Company’s unique 100% software approach to Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewing for live production, playout, distribution, and OTT in an all-IP ecosystem.

