LiveU Launches LiveU Nexus Gateway to Simplify IP Workflows

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has launched LiveU Nexus, a new cloud-native universal gateway for digital and IP-based workflows, enabling customers to create even more value from their LiveU EcoSystem setup. LiveU Nexus seamlessly moves IP-video content in and out of different platforms and environments, including SDI, SMPTE 2110 and NDI-based production systems, using existing and new workflows.

The company will demo LiveU Nexus at its stand (7.C19) during the 2025 IBC Show, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam.

Designed to simplify complex IP workflows—especially digital video capturing—LiveU Nexus acts as an efficient and reliable universal gateway for all IP-based feeds within the LiveU EcoSystem. It offers unlimited access to live feeds to and from any systems, letting users bring in, transform, route and output any stream in seconds.

Any types of feeds can be seamlessly connected from anywhere, to anywhere, including LiveU's own LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport), SRT, RTMP, HLS and more to on-premises and cloud-based infrastructure. Producers can pull in live content from Zoom, YouTube and other social media platforms with a simple URL or meeting link—no converters or workarounds required, according to the company.

"Broadcasters are under mounting pressure to integrate a growing number of IP and digital video sources,” said Matt Zajicek, VP Product for LiveU. “LiveU Nexus changes the game, accelerating their digital transformations and future-proofing their digital and IP-video workflows. By cutting technical barriers and costs, production teams can focus on creating great content faster and smarter—while maximizing existing investments. It's already been successfully tested by customers, and we're excited about the potential ahead."

Key features include:

Protocol conversion – Transforming any IP format to LRT and other leading protocols, LiveU Nexus pushes any live stream into the LiveU EcoSystem or third-party solutions without any additional hardware or converter.

– Transforming any IP format to LRT and other leading protocols, LiveU Nexus pushes any live stream into the LiveU EcoSystem or third-party solutions without any additional hardware or converter. Digital/social media capturing and routing – includes Zoom meetings, YouTube videos and Facebook Lives into broadcast workflows, and a web browser as an input inside.

– includes Zoom meetings, YouTube videos and Facebook Lives into broadcast workflows, and a web browser as an input inside. Elastic cloud scalability – built to grow with production demands in the cloud, as workflows evolve.

Resolutions, frame rates, aspect ratio, and codec differences are automatically normalized across the feeds, ensuring every signal is instantly compatible with the downstream tools. In addition, any IP stream can be sent into LiveU's IP cloud solutions, including LiveU Studio for cloud production, LiveU Ingest for recording, or LiveU Matrix for IP distribution, and integrated with an installed base of LiveU receivers, without the need for additional hardware or configurations.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Interoperability is at the heart of the LiveU EcoSystem, according to Zajicek

“By streamlining workflows and deepening integration across the platform, we’re making it easier than ever for storytellers to maximize the value of their video content," he added.