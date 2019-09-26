Globecast promotes 18-year company veteran Shakunt Malhotra to Managing Director, Asia

Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, announces it has promoted 18-year company veteran Shakunt Malhotra to Managing Director, Asia, effective immediately. In his new role, he will spearhead operations across Asia and manage four key areas of focus: teleport services, media management services, channel operations and engineering and new technologies.

Philippe Bernard, Chairman and CEO, Globecast, said, “Shakunt’s distinguished leadership and ability to drive a multi-faceted business in Asia are what make him perfectly suited for the role of Managing Director. We know his knowledge of these vibrant markets that we serve will continue to be an asset to our customers.”

Prior to his promotion, Shakunt was VP- Asia Operations, where he successfully delivered projects that involve international satellite and fibre links, facility expansion, playout, field transmission and company acquisitions. Since joining Globecast in 2001, Shakunt has held various titles, working with high-profile customers on innovative solution for end-to-end service delivery, including recent transmission-ready workflows for cloud-based playout services. He also heads up Globecast’s Technical Governance Group, which is responsible for the synchronisation of global teams and their readiness for new technology.

Malhotra commented, “I’m excited to take my career with this dynamic company to the next level, ensuring that Globecast keeps heading in a positive direction with its innovative solutions for customers, helping to constantly increase their ROI. We are pushing across the market with our end-to-end media service solutions, designed to help our customers in Asia get their content from where it is to viewers, wherever they may be and on whichever devices they use. With our use of virtualisation and increased deployment of the cloud, we are at the forefront of reshaping the industry.”