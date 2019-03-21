NextRadioTV Deploys Extensive MediorNet Routing Solution From Riedel Communications

WUPPERTAL, Germany — March 21, 2019 — NextRadioTV has deployed a large-scale MediorNet real-time signal network from Riedel Communications to serve as the backbone for the broadcaster's brand-new audiovisual infrastructure. The 204-node MediorNet system has been installed in the new NextRadioTV facilities on the Paris campus of the Altice Group, which acquired NextRadioTV in 2016, to support signal distribution, routing, and processing over a single decentralized real-time network.

"Our move to the Altice campus gave us a tremendous opportunity to build technical facilities from scratch and to establish a common infrastructure for all our TV and radio channels," said Antoine Robelin, Technical Director at NextRadioTV. "The scalable, state-of-the-art technology integrated into these new facilities gives us added agility in producing and broadcasting events from across our remarkable portfolio of 24/7 news, documentaries, and live sports. In addition to supporting flexible day-to-day operations, our Riedel gear gives us the ability to take advantage of mature and reliable network technologies that will eventually support a smooth transition toward IP."

The MediorNet installation at NextRadioTV includes 18 MetroN core fiber routers and 186 MicroN high-density media distribution network devices distributed across the campus. The MediorNet backbone leverages a new cabling infrastructure, including a wealth of previously installed dark fibers, to address factors including long distances between production studios/control rooms/technical rooms and the need to be able to scale up quickly and easily to new requirements. MediorNet's decentralized concept was also very valuable in managing a smooth and incremental move from the former building to the new one. Dark fibers in both buildings were used to create the real-time network, which further facilitated the migration process. The flexibility of the Riedel equipment even enabled NextRadioTV to design and implement new galleries while the new installation was underway.

"We are really proud to see our MediorNet technology at the heart of this brand-new broadcast technology showcase in Paris," said Franck Berger, Riedel Communications General Manager, France and Africa. "With MediorNet, NextRadioTV is equipped to embrace innovations such as decentralized routing while taking a thoughtful and gradual approach toward IP-based networks and workflows. The Altice campus installation demonstrates how an investment in Riedel equipment can yield valuable results immediately and as a broadcast organization evolves."

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/190321Riedel.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-NextRadioTV.zip

Description of Photos: NextRadioTV is deploying a large-scale MediorNet decentralized routing solution from Riedel to serve as the backbone for the facility's brand-new audiovisual infrastructure.

Link to French translation: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/190321FR.html

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=NextRadioTV%20Deploys%20Extensive%20MediorNet%20Decentralized%20Routing%20Solution%20From%20@RIEDELnet%20-%20http://bit.ly/2JqkDVX

Visit Riedel Communications at the 2019 NAB Show in booth C6537

Follow Riedel Communications

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Google+: https://plus.google.com/111467633812794037948/posts

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications