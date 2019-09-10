NEP UK Deploys Embrionix emFUSION-6 SDI-IP Gateways for IP-Based Remote Production of Major Sporting Series

LAVAL, Quebec — Sept. 6, 2019 — Embrionix today announced that NEP UK is using the company's emFUSION compact SDI-IP/IP-HDMI gateway within an IP-based production workflow for the 2019 season of a premier sporting series. The emFUSION-6 enables NEP UK to provide remote monitoring for multiple channels with multiple languages, special POV cameras, and remote sports commentary while maintaining remote control on every site during each event.

"The Embrionix emFUSION-6 has supported the host feed, live commentary, and special points of view for major sporting events since last February, and the miniaturized gateway delivered during the 12 world championship events covered already in the season, performing flawlessly with 100% signal availability at all times," said Donald Begg, director of technology, NEP Major Events. "The talented and dedicated team at Embrionix worked with our own team of talented engineers in the U.K. and Australia, allowing us to successfully roll out this high-visibility media-over-IP project using state-of-the-art solutions. I have plans to use the Embrionix IP kit, including the new emVIRTU solution, on a number of high-profile projects on the horizon."

The compact emFUSION gateway deployed by NEP is a versatile, stand-alone gateway designed for remote control applications. As an SDI-to/from-IP and IP-to-HDMI gateway with support for SD, HD, 3G, and HDMI, the software-defined gateway is ideal for remote broadcast production, interconnecting SDI signals to a SMPTE ST 2110 or SMPTE ST 2022 IP infrastructure via a single 25GE aggregation link or via dual links for (SMPTE ST 2022-7) hitless redundancy. Enabling a local network connection per site, embedded on 25GE links, the emFUSION-6 also helps NEP to minimize cabling. The Embrionix gateway supports up to eight channels of encapsulation/de-encapsulation. Black burst can be extracted from the PTP to synchronize cameras, and a local network connection can be dropped at any location.

"Embrionix is proud to supply NEP UK with the highest-quality IP solutions," said Renaud Lavoie, president, Embrionix. "We're excited to see innovators like NEP pushing the IP remote production envelope in a distributed manner."

