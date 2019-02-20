InSync Technology at the 2019 NAB Show

A specialist in motion compensated frame rate conversion, InSync Technology will demonstrate the superior-quality conversion available from its FrameFormer software. FrameFormer is ideal for situations where content assets aren't in the format or frame rate needed for an application, such as in international content distribution or repurposing of material for new projects.

At the 2019 NAB Show, InSync will announce availability of the new FrameFormer plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro for macOS. This addition to the range provides further flexibility and options for deploying FrameFormer.

For those who want to dig deeper into the technology, InSync will present two papers at the Broadcast Engineering Information Technology Conference (BEITC) which runs alongside the 2019 NAB Show. One paper will discuss intelligent standards conversion, and the other will discuss methods for HDR conversion.

New FrameFormer for Adobe Premiere Pro Mac Integration

At the 2019 NAB Show, InSync will announce a new plug-in version of FrameFormer for Adobe Premiere Pro macOS. Adding to the already popular FrameFormer Windows plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro, the new Mac version enables simple and repeatable repurposing of material for international distribution, reformatting of movies for TV broadcast, and conversion of assets for web and mobile delivery, all in the high quality required in today's competitive content markets.

InSync FrameFormer Conversions Demonstration

On InSync Booth SL7412 at the 2019 NAB Show, visitors will see results of the FrameFormer software motion compensated standards converter converting a variety of UHD content between different frame rates. The demonstrations will allow customers to see up close the superb quality available with FrameFormer and its ability to handle a wide range of material, including content produced with High Dynamic Range (HDR).

InSync invites attendees to compare the UHD source with the FrameFormer conversion to verify the quality of conversion. The proof of a great standards converter is in its ability to handle high contrast, fast-moving, detailed content, the results of which InSync invites visitors to view.

InSync Presents at the BEITC

InSync is presenting two papers at the Broadcast Engineering Information Technology Conference (BEITC), which runs alongside the 2019 NAB Show. Visitors are invited to top up their technical knowledge by attending these interesting and informative presentations.

• On Sunday, April 7, at 10:40 a.m. in Room N260E, Paola Hobson, Managing Director of InSync Technology, will discuss intelligent cloud-based standards conversion.

• On Wednesday, April 10, at 9 a.m. in Room N260, James Shepherd, Chief Technology Officer at InSync Technology, will present a paper on 3D LUT interpolation for HDR conversions.

Company Quote:

"InSync has recently expanded our team to include Daryl Blair as Product Manager. Daryl has many years of experience in the broadcast industry, including senior roles at Sony Broadcast and Red Bee Media. Daryl is an expert in media processing and delivery chains, and welcomes NAB visitors to discuss integration of FrameFormer into their preferred workflow."

— Paola Hobson, Managing Director, InSync Technology Ltd.

Company Overview:

InSync Technology is a successful and growing employee-owned business. Since its inception in 2003, InSync has specialized in developing highly efficient signal processing hardware and software products, with a focus on motion compensated frame rate and format conversion (standards converters).

InSync's FrameFormer software standards converter is the only motion compensated frame rate converter designed for CPU deployment. FrameFormer offers unique flexibility in support for Windows, Linux, and Mac operating systems and is available in a variety of plug-ins for popular edit software (such as Final Cut Pro X and Adobe Premiere Pro), as an integration into third-party solutions (such as the Imagine Communications' Zenium framework, Dalet Amberfin, Odyssey MARK, and Marquise Technologies' MIST), as a pay-per-use service (via partner Hiscale), or as stand-alone software for integration into a bespoke workflow.

More information is available at www.insync.tv.

2019 NAB Show Product Preview

InSync Technology Ltd.

Booth SL7412

April 8-11

