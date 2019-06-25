Daniel Bakies Joins Riedel as Project Manager for U.S. System Consulting Team

BURBANK, Calif. — June 25, 2019 — Reflecting its continued growth in North America, Riedel Communications today announced the appointment of Daniel Bakies as Project Manager for the company's U.S. system consulting team. In this newly created position, Bakies will work to ensure the smooth rollout of large-scale, multifaceted projects based on Riedel's line of real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks. Bakies reports to Rick Seegull, Manager, System Consulting, for Riedel North America.

Prior to joining Riedel, Bakies served as Production Operations and Systems Engineer for Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California, where he was responsible for the design, installation, and implementation of all of the university's production systems. Other previous positions include Project Manager for McNally Enterprises, where he served as an on-site project leader for numerous high-profile events; Weekend Experience Director for Yucaipa Christian Church; and Technical Director for Christ's Church of the Valley, where he managed production of weekend worship services for up to 8,500 church members as well as special events for up to 12,000 attendees. Bakies has completed coursework in computer science and networking at Azusa Pacific University, and he also studied website design and multimedia authoring at Naugatuck Valley Community College.

"Dan is a great choice for this important new role. First of all, he brings a strong background in our MediorNet real-time network and Artist digital matrix intercom platform through his time as at Azusa Pacific University," said Seegull. "His production background for large churches is another big plus, since houses of worship represent a large and growing market for Riedel in North America. Dan's energy, project management expertise, and technology know-how will be big assets as we take on large, high-visibility events and other projects leveraging our award-winning technologies."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. Riedel is locally headquartered in Burbank, CA with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. Riedel employs over 600 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/190625Riedel.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Dan_Bakies.jpg

Photo Caption: Riedel has appointed Daniel Bakies as project manager for the company's U.S. system consulting team.

