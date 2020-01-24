CBC works with Make.TV on Celebrity Talk Show

Author:
Publish date:

Cologne – January 22, 2020 - Make.TV, a division of LTN Global, used by leaders in news, esports, sports and entertainment to handle live video in the cloud, has today announced that Germany’s Cologne Broadcasting Centre (CBC) will be deploying Live Video Cloud for its popular nightly live talk show, ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here - the Hour After’. CBC will use Make.TV’s cloud solution to simplify the show’s production management by streamlining remote live video contributions from guests across the world. The show is being broadcast across the country’s leading free-to-air channels RTL and RTL Plus from the 11th to 27th of January 2020.

CBC is part of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland and provides production to several television channels including RTL and RTL Plus. Following the popularity of ‘I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!’ (Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!) RTL recognised the potential of running an after-show and began to produce and broadcast the ‘Die Stunde Danach (The Hour After)’ programme from the Cologne studio in 2018. Last year the live nightly talk show attracted on average of 2.29 million people.

In The Hour After, three celebrity guests provide exclusive insights into what is happening with the contestants. Using Live Video Cloud’s Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) feature, experts from various fields as well as friends and partners of the contestants will join the Cologne studio via a live feed to try to classify and explain the social behaviour of the participants. The transmission control of the multiple live streams will be managed by CBC’s editorial team in Live Video Cloud’s Multiview.

“By bringing in live feeds of friends, partners and family as well as field experts into the show’s format, we can provide our fans with exclusive insights into their favourite celebrities,” says Mido Fayad, Director Production & Broadcast Operation at CBC. “With Live Video Cloud, our production team simply has to send a URL link to remote participants to start a live video feed - this avoids the need for sending out SNG cars, disclose personal credentials by our celebrities or having participants download a dedicated app”.

“This show has a very strong appeal in Germany and attracts significant viewership figures, so we’re pleased that our solution is being used for a crucial element of the show’s format,“ says Andreas Jacobi, co-founder and CEO of Make.TV. “This is a strong example of how cloud infrastructure is evolving production, giving operators an uncomplicated, flexible and a cost-effective approach to live video management without compromising on quality.”

Make.TV’s Live Video Cloud opens pathways for video to be shared between content creators, producers, programmers and advertisers with scale, speed and relevance not previously possible. It makes it easy to acquire content quickly, handle remote production and deliver content across broadcast, online and social media networks. 

Related

Image placeholder title
The Wire

Miller Camera Support, LLC Celebrates 60th Anniversary at the 2014 NAB Show

Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, reels with enthusiasm, as it prepares to kick off its 60th anniversary celebration at the 2014 NAB Show (Booth C9520). The Australian-owned camera support equipment company will toast its success by commemorating its professional progression throughout the years in supplying the film and television industry with revolutionary high-end tripods and fluid heads.

The Wire

SSL C100 Digital Broadcast Console Streamlines Talk Shows for NBCUniversal’s Stamford Media Center

The Stamford Media Center, a wholly owned subsidiary of NBCUniversal, recently installed a Solid State Logic C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console in its unique audio/video control room, replacing an analogue console. Used to handle the audio for The Jerry Springer Show, Maury, Trisha Goddard and The Steve Wilkos Show, the C100 HDS provides plenty of console power in a compact control room. SSL’s reputation for excellent service combined with an industry-standard user interface helped make the C100 HDS the perfect choice for this application.

Presteigne supports Hogmanay celebrations promo image
The Wire

Presteigne supports Hogmanay celebrations

Presteigne Broadcast Hire provided all technology, project management, and system design for the video transmission system used by Edinburgh-based and Avesco Group sister company mclcreate Ltd. for the live coverage of Scotland’s traditional Hogmanay celebrations across the multiple city centre locations.

The Wire

Lightworks Brings Led Zeppelin’s “Celebration Day” to Life

With over 20 million people eager to get their hands on tickets to their first headline show in 27 years, Led Zeppelin’s 2007 London concert was one of the hottest events on the planet. The release of the live concert film “Celebration Day” on 19 November gives those millions who missed out the chance to experience the performance in all its glory. Legendary music filmmaker Dick Carruthers once again turned to his editor of choice, Henry Stein, to help bring the film to life. The pair has worked together on a long and illustrious list of music projects, including 2003’s Led Zeppelin DVD – the biggest selling music DVD of all time – with Henry Stein using Lightworks exclusively to edit each and every one of these explosive live performances.

Image placeholder title
The Wire

Sound Devices Celebrates 15 Years of Industry Innovation

Sound Devices is proud to announce its latest company milestone, commemorating 15 years as specialists in portable audio and video products for field production. Founded by three industry veterans in 1998, the company continues to fulfill its original mission—to develop products that help customers achieve the highest quality and performance in their field production workflow. Today, Sound Devices' growing product portfolio of award-winning audio mixers, recorders, preamplifiers, computer interfaces, and video recorders, offer customers a wide range of essential gear for television and film production.