NAB 2019: Cartoni launches new Master 25 fluid head for broadcast camera operators

Rome, Italy (March 21, 2019) – Cartoni, the Italian leader in premium camera supports for the broadcast, film and pro-video industries, is proud to announce the launch of the new Master 25 fluid head at NAB 2019 (Central Hall, Booth C9020). The Master 25 is a robust, yet lightweight fluid head designed to support the latest cameras complete with long lens, viewfinders, prompters and pan bar controls for new studio production as well as OB/ENG/EFP applications, with a payload capacity of up to 30 kg (66 lbs).

It continues Cartoni’s line-up of premium yet affordable products geared for professionals.

Image 1 of 1

“The new Master 25 is the ultimate do-it-all head for ENG/EFP, studios and OB” explains Elisabetta Cartoni, President and CEO of Cartoni Professional Camera Supports. “Not only is the Master 25 completely compatible with competitor legs and even camera plates but it is also perfectly suited for the camera operators needs. That means the head can precisely track slow moving objects and whip pan in an instant. The new Master 25 will be displayed in the classy Black & Gold design of the famed Cartoni C20/C40 heads of yesteryear and is also available in grey anodized aluminum.

With a combination of perfect balance and a super-smooth, continuously variable patented fluid drag on pan and tilt modes, the Master 25 enables camera operators to be responsive to the needs of the production.

The lightweight (5 kg – 11 lbs) Master 25 features a tilt range of +/-90° and easy to use rings which allow the camera operator or grip to preselect the fluid drag and counterbalance on a numerical scale from 0 to 10. Both the pan and tilt brake levers are easy to reach, and the head features a convenient horizontal lock for setup.

With a 150 mm bowl, the Master 25 offers a wide and stable base on tripods or hi-hats. The head base includes four bolt threads for direct interface to most of the pedestals. Additionally, the camera platform is equipped with a sliding camera plate, compatible with competitor products such as the Vinten Vision 250, with standard 11 cm plate or 22 cm extra-long plate for balancing off-set camera configurations.

For more information on the Master 25 fluid head, join Cartoni at NAB 2019, Booth C9020 (Central Hall). Register for free by using code LV2933 before March 24, 2019.

##

