Broadpeak ANGA COM 2019

For cable operators, consumer demand for multi-screen video continues to rise and the migration to all-IP video delivery is driving technology innovation. At ANGA COM 2019, Broadpeak® will demonstrate its CDN, Cloud PVR, ad insertion, and multicast ABR solutions, showing how operators can deliver better QoE across all screens in the most scalable and cost-effective way possible.

Innovations for Operators:

Driving the Transition to All-IP Video Delivery Across All Screens

All-IP video delivery is the future for pay-TV operators. Broadpeak is helping cable operators make this transition using ABR formats to address all screens and all services (i.e., live, VOD, Cloud PVR). Through the implementation of multicast ABR, operators can achieve greater flexibility offered by HTTP streaming combined with the scalability and low latency required for a premium TV experience. A select range of applications are supported, including:

• Cloud PVR: With Broadpeak's solution, operators have a simple, scalable, and flexible approach to delivering time-shifted TV services, including start-over, catch-up TV, and impulsive recording on all screens, with the possibility of recording and watching seamlessly on any device.

• Ultra-low latency: Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution enables ultra-low latency on every screen. Recent enhancements to nanoCDN will be demonstrated at ANGA COM 2019, such as Common Media File Format and chunked transfer encoding, which further decrease latency for HTTP live streaming.

• Device synchronization: Leveraging nanoCDN, operators can synchronize the devices that are receiving live content within a home network in ABR format in order to avoid echo effects that impact the user experience. This capability is especially useful in bars, restaurants, and common facilities, where several screens display the same content.

• Server-side ad insertion: Operators can quickly boost monetization by deploying a CDN with first-class multiscreen server-side ad insertion capabilities, using manifest manipulation techniques that come together with ABR formats. At ANGA COM 2019, Broadpeak will show how operators can deploy dynamic targeted advertising for live and VOD workflows, and how this technology can be used to deploy Emergency Alert System messages on all screens and on all services, including VOD.

Company Overview:

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems, reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/190521Broadpeak.docx

Image Downloads:

www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-CDNandTVEverywhere.jpg

Broadpeak's CDN and TV Everywhere