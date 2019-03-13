IMAGICA Lab.Inc. Builds New Unified Editing, Color Grading and VFX Suite with DaVinci Resolve

Fremont, CA — March 13, 2019 - Blackmagic Design announced today that Tokyo based IMAGICA Lab.Inc. created a new post production suite, titled “SEVEN," that unified the company’s editing, color grading and VFX work with DaVinci Resolve Studio at their Tokyo Ginza 7-chome studio.

IMAGICA Lab.Inc.( www.imagicalab.co.jp) is the largest post production company in Japan providing various image production services such as video production, editing, film development, CG, game graphics and Web content.

“Until now, there was no grading room that was mainly working offline editing, composite and MA work at Ginza 7-chome studio. There were many requests that customers also wanted a grading room. So, instead of just creating a grading room, I thought that I would like to create an unprecedented room that can complete offline editing, color grading, VFX all the way with DaVinci Resolve,” said Technical producer Kei Yuyama.

He continued: ”We are now able to do all the work with DaVinci Resolve, eliminating the need to load, export and convert projects that had occurred between traditional multiple software. Changes to the project do not have to be conformed, which leads to a significant time saving. Up to now, I had to keep the backup data for each work of editing, grading, VFX, but since I consistently work with DaVinci Resolve, I can manage it with project data. In terms of cost, no hard disk containing all the backup data is needed, and we were able to realize a simple and efficient workflow. In this workflow, we will do high resolution and high end class projects.”

The new unified post production workflow has brought together the various editors, colorists and VFX artists at IMAGICA Lab.Inc.

“Working with people in other sections is an unprecedented work style. Everyone can exchange information densely by working with one software in one room. More than ever, I can exchange ideas, and it has become an environment where we can create better works,” said editor Satoshi Watanabe.

"When replacing cuts occurred during online editing of VFX, in the conventional workflow there was only color graded data, so I had to locate the original material and color grade them. Searching for the original material and color grading from the first always took a very long time. However, in the new workflow with Fusion in DaVinci Resolve you can respond immediately to replacement of cuts,” said VFX artists Takahiro Tsukamoto.

“Since it is possible to work on the timeline organized by offline editing, the time we used to spend on conforming can now can be spent on creativity and is an environment where I can focus on grading. Because instructions can be done with markers in software, it is very convenient to share information and easy. Until now, the offline editing and the online editing were working in different rooms, so customers had to check the work in different environments. Naturally, changing the environment may give different images to the work. However, since we can complete all the work in one room, I think that it has become a better environment for customers. Since I can cooperate seamlessly with DaVinci Resolve, I think that the opportunity for colorists to touch Fusion will increase in the future,” said colorist Yumeto Kitayama.

Finally, editor Watanabe said: ”In the future, we plan to integrate the audio function and realize a workflow in which all work is completed with DaVinci Resolve. We would like to increase the number of rooms like this and to effectively utilize the collaboration function of DaVinci Resolve. DaVinci Resolve is truly amazing software. It is now able to offer the best performance I have never seen before.”

