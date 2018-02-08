NBC OLYMPICS SELECTS CHYRONHEGO FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2018 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES IN PYEONGCHANG

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Feb. 8, 2018 — NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected ChyronHego's Lyric graphics creation and playout solution, Live Compositor, and PRIME Clips for its production of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, which take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, February 8 – February 25. The announcement was made today by Philip Paully, Director Graphics Engineering & Operations, NBC Olympics, and Marco Lopez, CEO, ChyronHego.

NBC Olympics will use 30 Lyric systems to cover the Winter Games, with about half deployed at its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and the remaining used at NBC Olympics' production facility at the International Broadcast Center in PyeongChang. In addition, multiple ChyronHego Live Compositor systems will be used for producing additional programming and digital content.

"We are looking forward to using the ChyronHego Mosaic XL2, the ChyronHego Mosaic Duo with Lyric PRO, and the ChyronHego PRIME Clips units in PyeongChang this coming February," said Paully. "With improved software, video output cards and an overall improvement in operating system and storage, we look forward to increased speed and reliability."

"Once again, ChyronHego has the great honor of providing state-of-the-art technology for NBC Olympics' production of the 2018 Winter Games," said Lopez. "We share NBC Olympics' passion for innovation and creative presentations that draw viewers into the action during high-profile live sports telecasts. NBC Olympics has come to trust Lyric's proven performance and reliability in live production environments, with powerful and yet easy-to-use tools that support engaging storytelling and a memorable presentation of popular sports."

About NBC Olympics

A division of the NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBC Universal's Olympic coverage. It is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history.

For more information on NBC Olympics' coverage of the PyeongChang Olympics, please visit: http://nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com/.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions — including Lyric®, the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

