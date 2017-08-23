Harmonic Powers New Broadcast Center for SKY Brasil, Delivering the Best Video Experience to Subscribers

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 22, 2017 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, today announced that DTH satellite operator SKY Brasil has deployed a Harmonic software-based video processing solution to deliver linear HD and SD channels in its new broadcast center. Through world-class video encoding technology, Harmonic's Electra(TM) X2 solution delivers crystal-clear video quality to SKY Brasil subscribers at the lowest possible bitrates.

"Our video delivery needs are growing. When we moved into our new broadcast facility, we needed to partner with a technology provider that would not only simplify our workflow but also guarantee exceptional video quality," said Luis Otavio Marchezetti, engineering vice president at SKY Brasil. "Beyond meeting those requirements, Harmonic provides unparalleled local support. Ultimately, this helps us deliver the very best television experience to customers."

Digital TV Research predicts that satellite TV revenues in Latin America will continue to grow in the coming years. Harmonic's solution enables SKY Brasil to be a major stakeholder in the market and capitalize on revenue opportunities by differentiating itself through better video quality. Harmonic's scalable headend solution supports encoding in SD and HD formats and MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC video codecs as well as statistical multiplexing for the ultimate flexibility, operational efficiency and pristine video delivery over satellite networks. Built with rock-solid reliability in mind, Harmonic's solution ensures that system downtime is not an issue for SKY Brasil.

"SKY Brasil is a strong force in the DTH satellite market and an innovative operator in terms of system design and architecture, with demanding video quality expectations," said Alvaro Martin, vice president of sales, LATAM, at Harmonic. "Whether its broadcast, cable, satellite, OTT or IPTV delivery, Harmonic offers the most bandwidth-efficient and pure video quality solutions on the market, helping operators like SKY Brasil increase subscriber satisfaction with their service offering."

Harmonic will showcase its market-leading family of media processing solutions and the latest video innovations at IBC2017, stand 1.B20, Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Electra X2 solution. Our expectations and beliefs regarding this solution may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that our ElectraX2 solution may not meet some or all of its anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of its anticipated benefits, such as superior video quality, bandwidth efficiency, flexibility, reliability and other operational benefits.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2016, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Visit Harmonic at IBC2017, Stand 1.B20

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@HarmonicInc%20Powers%20New%20Broadcast%20Center%20for%20SKY%20Brasil,%20Delivering%20the%20Best%20Video%20Experience%20to%20Subscribers%20-%20https://goo.gl/5RCBN7