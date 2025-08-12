Globoplay Deploys Harmonic VOS 360 Media SaaS Solution for Brazilian Soccer Championship

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Brazilian video streaming platform Globoplay has deployed Harmonic’s VOS 360 Media SaaS solution for low-latency live streaming during the 2025 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A soccer championship.

Globo-owned Globoplay, Brazil’s largest video streaming platform, is using the Harmonic platform to stream matches with pristine video quality and near-real-time viewing experiences, the company said.

“Streaming over 300 matches across 38 rounds of Brazil’s top football championship requires us to lean on a technology partner that can deliver true broadcast-grade performance at scale,” Diego Ramos, digital platform director at Globo, said.

“After a rigorous evaluation process, we selected Harmonic for their proven low-latency streaming technology, cloud flexibility and exceptional DevOps support—all of which enable us to captivate fans with unforgettable live sports streaming experiences.”

Harmonic’s VOS360 Media SaaS simplifies all stages of media processing and streaming delivery, according to the company. Globo is running the solution in a public cloud region geographically close to its operations. The deployment was the result of a collaborative effort involving multiple Globo teams with support from Harmonic. The joint work spanned adjustments to video systems, fine-tuning of the CDN and ensuring compatibility across players, contributing to a robust and reliable rollout, Harmonic said.

“We’re thrilled to support Globo in transforming how football fans across Brazil experience live sports,” Gil Rudge, senior vice president, solutions and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic, said. “This win reinforces Harmonic’s leadership in powering live sports streaming at scale and highlights our commitment to enabling superior viewer experiences across any screen.”

Harmonic will demonstrate the streaming solutions at SET Expo 2025, Aug. 19-21, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in the SDB Multimidia booth 38.

See Harmonic at IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, in Amsterdam in Stand 1.B20.

More information is available on the company’s website.