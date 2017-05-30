Magewell to Introduce Versatile 12G-SDI 4K Capture Card at InfoComm 2017

May 30, 2017 -- Nanjing, China: Magewell -- an award-winning developer of innovative video interface devices -- will debut a powerful new model in its popular Pro Capture family of PCIe video capture cards at the InfoComm 2017 show, being held June 14-16 in Orlando, Florida. Capturing 4K video at 60 frames per second over a single-link 12G-SDI, dual-link 6G-SDI or quad-link 3G-SDI connection, the Pro Capture SDI 4K Plus gives users and systems integrators exceptional flexibility in interface standards for 4K signal ingest.

While 4K video workflows continue to proliferate, users are faced with multiple interface standards for getting 4K content into their systems. Single-link, 12Gb/s SDI provides an elegant solution for professional 4K transport, but a very high proportion of existing equipment still requires quad-link or dual-link connectivity. With support for all three methods, the single-channel Pro Capture SDI 4K Plus card offers compatibility with both the latest and earlier 4K architectures and systems.

"The Pro Capture SDI 4K Plus is designed to give customers the best of all worlds, supporting the infrastructure simplicity of 12G-SDI while providing compatibility with cameras, broadcast systems and production gear that are not capable of single-link 12Gb/s connectivity," said James Liu, VP of Engineering at Magewell. "This flexibility is particularly valuable for video production professionals whose equipment may vary between projects, and for systems integrators or OEM developers wishing to offer their customers the most versatile, future-proof solutions."

The sixth 4K-capable member of the Pro Capture family, the new card supports resolutions up to 4096x2160 4K digital cinema specifications, including the 3840x2160 Ultra HD (UHD) television standard. Input video -- along with SDI-embedded audio -- can be fed to multiple software applications simultaneously, with independent control of the resolution, frame rate and video processing settings for each. 10-bit, FPGA-based video processing provides high-quality up/down/cross-conversion, image adjustments, graphic overlay and more without tasking the host system CPU.

Measuring just 139.7mm by 68.9mm (5.5in by 2.7in), the compact design of the Pro Capture SDI 4K Plus enables it to fit in an extensive array of standard and specialized host system chassis.

Magewell's universal Pro Capture drivers support Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems, and offer broad compatibility with popular encoding, streaming, live production, collaboration, video conferencing, lecture capture, medical imaging and virtual reality (VR) creation software. Meanwhile, a comprehensive SDK enables third-party developers to directly leverage the full advanced feature set of Magewell cards in custom software applications and turnkey solutions.

Slated for release this summer, the Pro Capture SDI 4K Plus will be featured in booth 821 at InfoComm 2017 alongside other recently-announced Magewell products including the Flex I/O family of PCIe input-output cards and the USB Capture Plus series of external, plug-and-play video capture devices. For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

