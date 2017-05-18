Riedel Products at InfoComm 2017

Bolero Wireless Intercom Solution

Making its InfoComm debut, Riedel's Bolero is a game-changing new wireless intercom solution. An expandable, full-roaming, DECT-based intercom system in the license-free 1.9GHz frequency range, Bolero is fully integrated into Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom platform. Bolero offers a rich set of features and connectivity that can be applied three ways: as an exceptional wireless beltpack, as a wireless keypanel, and -- in an industry first -- as a walkie-talkie radio.

The system runs over a standards-based AES67 IP network, and its decentralized antennas connect to AES67 switches and then to Artist frames equipped with AES67 client cards to provide a fully integrated point-to-point intercom ecosystem with seamless roaming capabilities.

Bolero uses a high-clarity 7KHz voice codec to provide higher speech intelligibility and more efficient use of RF spectrum. The codec offers excellent processing efficiency, provides outstanding beltpack battery life, and saves processing power. Bolero operates at twice the spectrum efficiency of other DECT-based systems, equating to up to 10 beltpacks per antenna (fully roaming) and up to 100 antennas per system.

Other features include Riedel's exclusive Advanced DECT Receiver (ADR) technology to improve RF robustness by reducing sensitivity to multipath reflections, Near-Field Communication technology to facilitate "Touch&Go" beltpack registration, Bluetooth 4.1, and an ergonomic beltpack wrapped in high-impact plastic and rubber overmolds.

NEW: DSP-2312 Desktop SmartPanel

The Desktop SmartPanel is the the smallest full functioning desktop panel available on the market and the newest member of the Riedel SmartPanel family of intelligent user interfaces. This all-new desktop edition offers all the power and flexibility of the original SmartPanel in a small, elegant, ergonomic, and low-profile device.

The desktop SmartPanel features 12 keys, two TFT touch-screen LCD displays, and an integrated power supply. On-board AES67, AVB, and AES3 connectivity allows for direct connections to Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom systems without the need for expansion modules. The DSP-2312 also boasts two exchangeable headset XLR connections, high-quality mic pre-amps, three GPIOs, two network connections, a four-wire connection, and support for Riedel SmartPanel Apps -- including the Intercom Basic and Plus Apps as well as the MediorNet Control and HandsFree Apps. The new SmartPanel also has unique mounting options including 1/4-20 threads for use with tripods or Magic Arms, providing an entirely new solution for jib operators or for use in places with no counter space.

NEW: MediorNet MultiViewer App

Also making its InfoComm debut, Riedel's MediorNet MultiViewer App is an all-new virtual multiviewer app based on the MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution hardware and designed to work within the MediorNet network. The MediorNet MultiViewer App delivers the benefits of a decentralized signal network by enabling multiviewer hardware to be placed anywhere it's needed, and it leverages the network for sources and removes the extra layer of gear and complexity that would be required by a large monolithic router.

"We are looking forward to introducing the new Bolero wireless intercom system to InfoComm in June. This completely new system has been reimagined from the ground up to create a wireless intercom system that will exceed every expectation. We hope you'll stop by the booth and see for yourself."

-- Joyce Bente, President, North America -- Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 450 people at 19 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.